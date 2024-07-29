“They Are About To Take $400K From Me”: Sebastian Telfair Says Steady Girlfriends Are Better Option For Cheating NBA Players Than Random Side Pieces

Sebastian Telfair has had a wild ride from the streets of Brooklyn, following in the shoes of legends such as Stephon Marbury to the NBA, and then the troubles he faced in retirement, fighting legal battles and trying to get stability in his life after basketball.

He was found guilty in a New York City firearms case in 2019 and he recently narrowly escaped doing prison time for his involvement in a $4 million health care scam where 18 former NBA players were charged and Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to three years in the federal prison for his involvement.

Telfair recently sat down with famous podcaster DJ Vlad and covered myriad topics in his two-hour interview. One of the more interesting topics that he covered was his personal NBA player insight was side pieces and girlfriends. Words that go with NBA players like peanut butter with jelly on sandwiches.

Vlad brought up former NBA player Eddie Curry and how he had various side pieces despite having a wife, and how having babies out of these affairs led to serious problems for himself and his children who were not under his care.

Eddie Curry was drafted fresh out of high school in Illinois, No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2001. He also got married out of high school and after a few years got divorced, but learned his first lesson on the 18 years of monthly child support he had to pay to his child’s mother to pay for the kids, tuition, clothes, school anything they needed.

According to Vlad, when the child turned 18, the mother took Curry to court, claiming he owes 18 years of child support, even though he’s been footing the bill the entire time.

Vlad said Curry had to pay back around $1.5 million to his baby’s mother because the court ruled that the money he gave the child were gifts, being that he wasn’t doing it under a specified court order of child support, so it’s as if he never paid anything in the eyes of the court.

“Of course if they get ya Black ass in there and ya Black ass got some money,” Telfair said. “They’re gonna definitely make sure they do that. And yes I do mean that , I don’t believe white people are going through the same sh-t we are going through out here with this child support sh-t, Vlad. No I don’t believe that,”

Telfair then ventured into vague details about a situation that he’s currently in with his ex-wife, whom he admittingly cheated on with groupies.

“They are about to take $400K from me,” Telfair told Vlad. “I just got a letter last month. My ex-wife is bringing it to the court and I’m sure they are already giving it to them.

Former NBA Player Eddie Curry Lost Ex-Wife and Child to Domestic Violence

Curry was in several other really bad situations with the mothers of his children.

His former wife, Korie Kellogg was arrested and jailed back in 2013 by Mokena police for beating her then 10-year-old son, Eddy Curry Jr., 10 times with a belt, according to her attorney, Jeff Tomczak.

Staff at her son’s school told her to take her child to the hospital, Tomczak said.

Hospital staff alerted police and officers ultimately took her in on a felony charge. Kellogg bet those charges but it was clear Curry’s son was growing up in a harsh environment.

Curry also dealt with the tragedy of losing both the mother of one of his children and his infant daughter in a tragic double murder in which Fredrick Goings, a Chicago attorney, was convicted of murdering Curry’s ex-girlfriend and their infant daughter.

Goings was sentenced to life in prison for the 2009 murders of 24-year-old Nova Henry and 10-month-old Ava. The tragic case stemmed from a child support fight between Goings and Curry, where Henry had hired another lawyer to challenge Goings’ legal fees. That was also the last year Curry played pro ball after 12 seasons.

Sebastian Telfair Regrets Having Multiple Side Pieces Instead Of One Girlfriend Outside Of Marriage

Vlad continued to discuss Eddie Curry’s wild life predicaments involving his many side pieces and his ex-wife. Telfair says he learned a valuable lesson as well by gallivanting with various “chickenheads.”

“I wish I had a girlfriend when I was married (and cheating),” Teflair revealed. “Instead of messing around with all those chickenheads.”

“Some of my teammates used to have a full girlfriend,” Telfair continues, “and I used to frown upon that. But you know, it’s super better off that way.”

Telfair goes on to tell the story of one of his friends – a fellow point guard – who was drafted the same year he was drafted 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. During a conversation Telfair’s friend discussed how he had one girlfriend outside of his wife and treated her like gold.

“So you got like a real girl,” Telfair asked. “He said yeah… apartment crib all that. It didn’t seem right to me, but I should have gone and got me a girlfriend that I truly loved and took care of her and been good. I would rather have a full girlfriend than some random guy.”

Speaking of randoms, one of those randoms actually came to court to testify against Telflair in a recent legal matter. And his current girlfriend, according to Telfair, caught a case for grilling the girl and intimidating her while on the stand.

The lifestyle of even an average NBA player is the stuff of legend. Telfair has more stories to tell than his hometown legend Biggie.

The young generation entering the NBA should take notes.