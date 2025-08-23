“I No Longer Date For Free, Send Me $1,000 and We Can Make It Happen” | Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Stands By Her OnlyFans Account

Sports and entertainment have always had a way of colliding. And while it’s usually athletes and rappers, a new trend has taken the world by storm. It consists of athletes, Instagram models and even OnlyFans models.

Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Is Also An OnlyFans Model

That connection definitely resonates with tennis star Sachia Vickery, who when not hitting ground strokes and forehands moonlights as an OnlyFans model. With sponsorships hard to gain in the sport, the 30-year-old says it’s a way to make supplemental income after having made just $2.1 million in her career. Not only is Vickery more than OK with her other lifestyle she’s not afraid to speak about it.

Sachia Vickery opens up on life-changing OnlyFans decision: ‘People don’t understand’ https://t.co/oVyXaKPGxl pic.twitter.com/SfulCvuB3O — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2025

Vickery Defends Her OnlyFans Activity

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the 559th-ranked player in the world, who has three championships to her credit was pretty blunt in her responses.

“I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me. It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it,” she said.

The Florida native even mentioned that she also doesn’t date for free anymore:

“I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require a pre-date deposit send me $1,000 and we can make it happen.”

"I No Longer Date For Free Due To The Behavior Of Men pic.twitter.com/962xYoMFAU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 22, 2025

Vickery Won’t Ever Speak Ill Of OnlyFans Again

Thanks to her newfound source of income Vickery is promoting the online content subscription giant and she’s holding nothing back.

“I will never talk s— about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really.”

For $12.99 you can take a peek into her private life, but if you want a more personable touch, it’ll cost a bit more. Vickery isn’t alone in her side hustle; she’s also joined by fellow female tennis players Arina Rodionova and Sofya Zhuk, who have also turned to the platform.

Vickery Ousted In 72 Minutes

Just days after her OnlyFans reveal, Vickery was ousted in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) as she attempted to qualify for the U.S Open main draw. The loss had fans making jokes at her expense with most saying she now has more time to date and post on the OnlyFans platform. Based on her comments, it’s highly plausible that Vickery could care less about what anyone has to say.