‘Your Ego Got The Better Of You This Time’: Fans Accuse Ryan Clark Of Shameless Clout Chasing With His Public Message After Son Jordan Was Cut By NY Jets

Deion Sanders isn’t the only former NFL star and current media celebrity to have a son get cut before getting a chance to see a Sunday game. On Tuesday, over 1,000 NFL players were notified that they would not make a 53-man roster leading into the start of the 2025 regular season. This list includes the much publicized Shilo Sanders, but also Jordan Clark, the son of longtime NFL safety turned ESPN NFL analyst and Pivot Podcast smoke hurler. Ryan Clark.

Ryan Clark Shows Support After Son Fails To Make NY Jets 53-Man Roster

The talking head took to social media to support his son after being cut, reminding him that this is only the beginning.

What a blessing. Not the first Clark from our household to be in practice squad in NY. The start of the journey not the end. Congrats @Jclark21_ https://t.co/krE1DjzJH7 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 26, 2025

“What a blessing,” wrote Ryan Clark in a post on X. “Not the first Clark from our household to be in the practice squad in NY. The start of the journey not the end. Congrats @Jclark21_.”

Jordan Clark signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent competing for a roster spot throughout training camp and the preseason. Clark played six seasons of college football, five at Arizona State and his last season for national championship runner-up Notre Dame. In 56 games, Clark posted 176 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 22 passes defended and four interceptions—including one returned for a touchdown.

Similarly, Clark’s father Ryan also went undrafted out of LSU after starting 36 consecutive games for the LSU Tigers football team and ranking third on the Tigers in 2001 with 88 tackles, including 63 solo, and also intercepted three passes.

Jordan Clark Cut By Jets: His Dad Ryan Was Cut By NY Giants In 2002

While being cut from the 53-man roster is obviously short of the goal, it’s not hardly a death sentence. Best case scenario, it will ultimately be a bond shared by father and son, who both overcame doubts and the odds to make names for themselves in the NFL.

Rewind the clock to 2002 and Clark’s dad Ryan, who retired a Pittsburgh Steelers fan favorite, failed to make the New York Giants’ 53-man roster going into the 2002 NFL season and ended up on their practice squad. When Clark was provided with an opportunity late in the season, he made the most of it and went on to play a storied 13-year NFL career.

Inside the mindset of @Jclark21_ 🍀

Jordan Clark reflects on pre-game rituals and the powerful influence his dad has in shaping his game day mindset and fueling the drive and determination before hitting the field. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/MqmfbEhO0N — The Irish Scoop (@TheIrishScoop) September 30, 2024

Why Was NFL Analyst Ryan Clark’s Son Cut By NY Jets?

The Jets already have a formidable secondary and unfortunately Clark wasn’t the right fit for the Jets’ coaching staff. Gang Green ranked third in the NFL for opponent passing yards allowed per game in the 2024 season, giving up an average of 192.6 yards through the air. The defense was consistently ranked among the best in the league, with FOX Sports placing them at No. 4 and TeamRankings.com placing them at No. 3 in the entire NFL.

According to reports, defensive-minded NY Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was seemingly having him transition from a safety role to a nickel cornerback for the Jets. The Jets already have a solid starter in Michael Carter at the nickel position, so Clark’s strengths and inexperience would have ultimately led to him not seeing the field much in the eyes of the coaches.

Clark is talented and reportedly a kind of solid character, so the Jets, according to Jets reporter Connor Long, are expected to add him to their practice squad should he clear waivers.

Fans React To Ryan Clark’s Message To Son Jordan Sfter Being Cut By NY Jets



Some fans didn’t think Clark should have addressed his son on social media about such a sensitive subject. Some insinuated it was another clout chase by Clark.

Wait, so you talk shit about all these players and then you glorify the practice squad because it’s personal? Keep it 💯 — PhillyforLife (@PhillyTeslaDad) August 26, 2025

“Not every journey needs shared. Your ego got the better of you this time. I imagine you have your son’s number and probably pay his phone bill. Be a father and give guidance in his worse public moment. We know your story,” said one fan under RC’s post to son Jordan.

“You had your run. Let your kid have his, don’t try and glam onto his shine,” said another netizen.

Deion isn’t the only former NFL star with the blues abotu his son’s NFL dreams. Ryan Clark feels his pain and sees it as a blessing.