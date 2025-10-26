‘That’s Like A Russell Westbrook On The Lakers Stat Line Right There’: Former NBA Player Wade Baldwin Jokes That His Erratic Performance Was Similar To NBA Legend

Former Memphis Grizzlies first round pick Wade Baldwin IV is making headlines for his comments made about NBA legend Russell Westbrook. Baldwin IV, the former Vanderbilt product who was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft decided to make a joke about his play that included a shot at the future Hall of Famer.

Following a recent game where Baldwin IV scored 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and seven turnovers in a EuroLeague road win for Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul. The American-born guard began trending for a lighthearted comment made that referenced Westbrook’s at times erratic play that he’s become known for over the years Baldwin’s jab quickly went viral, to the point the former Commodores sharpshooter had to retract his words.

“That's like a Russell Westbrook on the Lakers statline right there.”



Baldwin IV In Hot Water

Baldwin’s attempt to be funny after his seven turnover performance drew the ire of fans all over social media.

“That’s like a Russell Westbrook on the Lakers stat line right there,” Baldwin said with a laugh.

The remark was in reference to Westbrook’s struggles during his 1.5 seasons (2021-23) with the Lakers where he averaged 3.7 turnovers. While often praised for his energy the former UCLA Bruins star was also criticized for his giveaways and shooting struggles.

Baldwin IV Walks Back Playful Jab

Feeling the heat a little, Baldwin took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to say this…

“I tweaked … Russ damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies @russwest44,” the once promising guard posted.

Baldwin IV Had Short Lived NBA Career

Despite being drafted in the first round following a great career at Vandy, things didn’t go as planned for Baldwin IV in the NBA. He played in only 56 games for the Grizzlies and Balzers across three seasons, leaving the NBA in 2019.

In an effort to reinvent himself as a player, Baldwin IV took his talents overseas. There he’s turned himself into a solid two-way contributor in the EuroLeague where he’s had stints with multiple teams including Bayern Munich, Baskonia and the aforementioned Fenerbahce where he’s currently plays.

Fans Come For Baldwin

Baldwin’s failed attempt to be funny garnered him plenty of blowback from fans.

“Randoms mocking a Hall of Famer, ok,” one fan said.

“This dude started ONE NBA game in his whole career and he’s talking about Westbrook?,” another fan said.

“Where is Wade Baldwin? Who is Wade Baldwin? Exactly,” another fan quipped.

“Who is this nobody playing in a minor league,” another fan spewed.

We get Baldwin trying to have fun with his comment and even respect his coming back and apologizing to Russ. But, I bet he won’t try something like that again.