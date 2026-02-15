Not Going To Tell My Kids What They Have To Do’: 5x NBA Champ Ron Harper Embarrasses Sons With Jab At LeBron and Bronny James

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full effect out in Tinseltown with the Los Angeles Clippers and the friendly confines of the Intuit Dome playing host. And while the who’s who of the sports and entertainment world have descended on the outskirts of the City of Angels, no one is above catching a random stray.

That’s exactly what happened yesterday with LeBron James, as he prepares for his NBA-record 22nd All-Star Game. The shocking stray came by way of former NBA player and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The once freakishly athletic Harper who played big roles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers where he won those five titles, took a shot at James as a parent.

Ron Harper on whether he would manage his sons' NBA careers: "I'm not LeBron James." pic.twitter.com/0SFTIqnxzF — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) February 15, 2026

The Mitten Takes Aim At James

While standing behind his two NBA sons, Ron Jr. (Celtics) and Dylan (Spurs) during an interview session, Harper who’s affectionately known as “The Mitten” for defensive prowess had this to say when asked about his son’s journey to the NBA.

“I’m not LeBron James I’m not going to tell my kids what they have do. Just enjoy the game,” Harper said on Saturday at All-Star Weekend.

Harper’s shot at James is about his son and Lakers teammate Bronny going pro after one year and not being anywhere near ready to be a pro. Most believed he was no more than a three-year college player who would likely be a G-League candidate. Not a one-and-done player who was taken 55th pick but still received a fully guaranteed contract because of who his legendary father is.

Harper’s comments seemingly caught everyone off guard including his sons who laughed a bit but looked embarrassed at the same time. Harper has long emphasized how he let his sons choose the path that was best for them and all he did was provide advice.

HBD 5x NBA Champ Ron Harper!

People forget about high-flying @HARPER04_5 before the Bulls. He averaged 22.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.5 STL as a CAVS rookie & 20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST over 4 seasons with the Clippers



📼 @DUNKC0MP pic.twitter.com/fEY2GlsJIi — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 20, 2026

As with anything controversial, Harper’s comments sent social media into a frenzy with X going crazy….

“Ron harper a clown for that black men and fathers never take this approach to make yourself look like the better person or parent,” a fan said. “Lol they asked about his sons and his first thoughts are about LeBron, is that not odd AF?,” another fan said. “Bron got ppl hypnotized for reals, he can’t even big up his sons cause he worried about what LeBron doing I hope he finds peace one day,” a fan commented. “He knew it would trigger you bronsexuals, another fan quipped. “Kudos to Ron Harper for saying that. You just so sick and tired of hearing about LeBron all the time,” another fan mentioned. “Harp standing on business and calling it like it is. He feels how majority of current and former players feel. Too bad more people don’t speak up. The NBA is trash and LeBron and rich is one of the reasons why. Too many theatrics,” another fan spewed. “Man both of his sons made it to the league that’s a huge flex happy for Mr. Harper,” a fan said.

Harper Still Tied To NBA In Retirement

Harper is currently active as an NBA ambassador, recently appearing in Morocco for a Jr. NBA launch. He remains a celebrated figure, frequently engaging with fans and reflecting on his career, and was recently seen attending All-Star weekend festivities.

He’s one of the few players with a strong opinion on James and his family dynamic, which is also bit strange to say the least.