“Black Women Telling My Daughters They Aren’t Black Is Beyond Wrong”: Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III Gets Into Race Debate Over Daughters Because His Wife Isn’t Black

Former NFL quarterback and 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III has become a pretty well known commodity in the podcast world. The former Heisman Trophy winner who was once viewed as the next big thing at ESPN until his abrupt and very shocking dismissal from the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network in August has gone full throttle on his podcast since.

Not only does he talk sports with various guests, the sometimes controversial Griffin also delves into other topics. He’s often joined by his wife Grete, a former Florida State track athlete who’s of Estonian descent. Griffin recently responded to a debate which asked ‘what Black women do you support?’

Black Women telling my 4 daughters that they aren’t Black is BEYOND WRONG. pic.twitter.com/AYGd3Uu0DV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 8, 2024

Griffin Fires Back At Naysayers

Griffin first order of business was to post a picture of his four daughters, three with his current wife Grete and one with his ex-wife. The former NFL ROY then proceeded to explain why his daughters are black and will definitely know that, but also that their mom is of Estonian heritage as well.

The picture drew some odd remarks with one social media user saying this:

“Your daughters are biracial and you are going to confuse them if you keep calling them another race.”

Another came with this, “Hey your daughters are biracial… if at anytime we have to look at kids with different phenotypes and wonder what they’re mixed with… CLEAR INDICATION THAT THEY DONT GET TO CHECK THE BOX.”

Griffin’s response went a little something like:

”The number one thing being said was, ‘You can’t say that, sir, because you married a white girl …’ as if marrying someone outside your race means you can’t drop facts,” Griffin explained in the viral post.

“Is marrying someone outside your race a bad thing? No, it’s not a bad thing. Love knows no colors, and that’s what we should be preaching, instead of divisiveness.

“Black women telling my four daughters that they aren’t black is BEYOND WRONG.

“Often times some people say that I don’t support Black Women because my wife is white.

“Not only is that false, it’s ignorant. I support Black Women starting with ALL 4 OF MY DAUGHTERS pictured below. I support my Black Mom, 2 Older Black sisters, cousins, aunties, grandmas and all Black Women.

“I also support all women starting with my INCREDIBLE Estonian immigrant wife who is an AMAZING mother also pictured below.

“Support is not a piece of pie. We should support everyone and not divisiveness.”

Griffin said a mouthful, and while many likely won’t change their opinion on how they feel about his daughters because of their mother’s descent, the post itself has gone viral with over 10 million views. Griffin’s comments alone have garnered over 2 million views as well.

Griffin Abruptly Fired From ESPN

At one point in time Griffin looked like a rising star at ESPN. The former NFL and CFB analyst moved up the ranks pretty quickly, going from small college games to the network’s MNF cast. He was replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce prior to being fired altogether.

ESPN claims that it was nothing more than a straight business move, but many believe his constant and very public defense of FSU (wife’s alma mater) being left out of the 2023 CFP definitely played a role in his demise.