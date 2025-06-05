“Rick Has Got To Go”: Unnamed Sources Report That Knicks Players Fear Rick Brunson Has ‘Too Big a Say” In Organization. Will He Survive Coaching Cut?

What a difference a year makes for the New York Knicks franchise. All of the optimism of last season’s surprise playoff run and the early success of this current season, has turned to a dark time once again at MSG. More change is coming, and it might not stop at head coach Tom Thibodeau, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.

According to a report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, multiple Knicks players have been “unhappy” with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson. The specific issues they have with him haven’t been articulated, but according to Amico, it was suggested that Brunson had “too big of a say” in things.

Multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, per @AmicoHoops



“Per Hoops Wire sources, multiple Knicks players have been unhappy with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson, the father of star guard Jalen Brunson. What that… pic.twitter.com/rcDvgSxkJH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2025

Knicks Players Reportedly Unhappy With Rick Brunson’s Influence On Team

A source reportedly even told Amico that Rick Brunson holds the most power in the entire organization. The word is still out on whether or not Brunson will survive this new head coaching regime, but there’s no surprise that people within the organization, players especially, probably have issues with Daddy Ball at that level. Even if Brunson doesn’t play favorites with Jalen, the focus on the Knicks star and the fact that his dad has a great amount of control has never been a great look for the franchise.

Rick Brunson Might Have LeBron and Deion Sanders Beat

People give LeBron James and Deion Sanders all of the credit and flack for guiding their sons career, staying close and using their positions of power to enable their sons to have opportunities that they might not otherwise have if their dad wasn’t in the driver’s seat concerning their futures.

RELATED: “This Isn’t Helping Him. It’s Hurting Him”: Stephen A. Smith Pleads With LeBron James To Save His Son and Send Bronny Back To G-League

LeBron is still guiding Bronny’s career, and it’s reported that the second-year player might actually be in the starting rotation next season. The NFL had to orchestrate a Shedeur Sanders draft drop to the 5th round in order to keep Deion Sanders from having any control in the matter.

Meanwhile, it’s New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson who is really the master of manipulation when it comes to positioning his son to succeed. Rick Brunson played for the Knicks back in the days and his son Jalen Brunson is considered the king of New York and the city’s hoops superstar at the moment.

RELATED: Jalen Brunson Is The Most Important Player In Knicks History | Fans Haven’t Been This Excited Since Patrick Ewing

Jalen and Rick Brunson Show Come To MSG In 2022

Brunson’s rise to superstar status began after he left Dallas and when he joined the Knicks along with his father. According to reports, Brunson had a heavy hand in developing the offensive philosophy for the team, and as we reflect on the past, Jalen’s ascension coincides with his father joining the Knicks as an assistant in June of 2022. Jalen joined the Knicks that same season, signing as a free agent after helping Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavs reach the Western Conference Finals.

I always wondered what the dynamics were in the locker room with Brunson being the lead assistant to Thibodeau and allowing Jalen so much freedom within the offense, making him the focal point. At first, New York fans loved Brunson’s rise. Then we saw a crack in that “Villanova Forever” bond when DiVencenzo got traded to Minnesota in package for KAT. He returned to meet the Knicks and had words with Brunson and his dad.

Donte DiVincenzo:



“That’s what happens when they let you run the show.” 👀



(h/t @IQfor3)



pic.twitter.com/cHzIB1U4Do — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 13, 2024

DiVencenzo said, “This is what happens when they let you run the show,” in Brunson’s direction while at the free throw line. then they exchanged more words after the game.

This argument with Rick Brunson & Donte Divencenzo starting to make sense https://t.co/W0L6VM7Uai pic.twitter.com/QQID9pLZAE — HNH (@hoopsnhighlites) June 4, 2025

The team was winning more than ever before, and despite indications that Brunson controlled the ball and pace of the game too much and also took more shots than was needed at times, progress was being made. Then when OG Anunoby, Miles Bridges and Karl Anthony Towns were brought in, the potential had everyone anointing the Knicks as true championship contenders.

“Everyone knows what the f** issue is. His son is the star player, and nobody will go against his son while dad is in the room. Even as an assistant,” said one fan agreeing that Rick Brunson’s presence hurts the team.

“Rick has got to go,” said another fan bluntly.

“rick brunson stealing paychecks just like his son,” added a third fan.

“Code red, five alarm fire, this could rip the whole team apart. Brunson took less money to stay in New York because he could play for his dad. His teammates don’t want him there, and Leon Rose just fired the only coach who would stick his neck out to keep him,” added a fan, who suggested that Brunson’s days are numbered now that Thibs is gone.

Others denounced the source as a lie and feel that that the Knicks owe Brunson and his dad some loyalty.

“Jalen took a pay cut for you guys, don’t forget so quickly. One hundred million dollars is a ton of money,” said one fan.

Rick Brunson Is Latest Target Of Knicks Fans Post-Playoff Elimination Dismiss List

Now that the dust has settled on another terrible playoff elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals, where Brunson took plenty of shots but didn’t make the winning plays or show the proper court leadership when it counted, the influence of his father has now become the next target of fans and possibly players, frustration.

First Thibs was relieved of his duties Tuesday, despite his winning record and decent fan rating entering the ECF. Then rumors surfaced that everyone is unhappy with the way Towns performed. Of course, Brunson got a heap of blame, and Knicks fans across social media are questioning the future of the team and if he is the guy to lead them to the promised land.

According to a report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, multiple Knicks players have been “unhappy” with the presence of assistant coach Rick Brunson. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Will New York Knicks Keep Rick Brunson?

When you’re winning, people stay quiet on such issues. Especially if they fear for their jobs or reputations in the league and don’t want to stir up any trouble with a powerful coach who has the ear of executives across the league. When you’re losing, that’s when the deeper criticisms and issues are revealed. This might be the case in New York as nobody associated with the franchise is safe after the disheartening and embarrassing loss to the Indiana Pacers.