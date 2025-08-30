“I’m Shocked At His Content” | Ray Lewis Says Relationship With Shannon Sharpe Changed When Unc Took The Ignorant Gossip Route

Pro Football Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Shannon Sharpe were once teammates with the Baltimore Ravens. The two became close during Sharpe’s two-year (2000-01) stint with the franchise. During that time frame the Ravens won their first Super Bowl, while Sharpe collected his third ring.



Shannon Sharpe Supported Ray Lewis Through Double Murder Accusations



Also, during that time Sharpe was side by side with Lewis as he was under investigation and charged for an Atlanta nightclub killing of two men during Super Bowl weekend in 2000. Lewis ultimately was charged with double murder as the aforementioned Sharpe and fellow Hall of Famer Rod Woodson lauded Lewis for his character. At trial he was allowed to plead to misdemeanor obstruction of justice after agreeing to testify against his co-defendants. That was then, and some 25 years later, Lewis is talking about why he and Sharpe don’t really rock with each other anymore.

Ray Basically Called Sharpe A Sellout

Speaking on a recent episode of the “PBD Podcast” and in a clip shared by columnist and former Fox Sports analyst Jason Whitlock, Lewis, who’s arguably the greatest linebacker to ever play the game, didn’t hold back.

Lewis chastised Sharpe for the type of content he produces as well as now drinking alcohol after never drinking in the past.

When asked if he believed Shannon would be good at this sports media stuff, Lewis unloaded.

“No I’m not surprised, I’m shocked at his content,” Lewis said. “In a million years the things that Shannon did now or said now I would’ve never believed he would do that. Like, take drinking. Shannon in my entire career, I never saw Shannon with a drink, ever, and then I started to watch him and kind of went our own separate ways.”

“You’re gonna take that, and I can’t take that route, and that route is so worldly that you become popular because you’re talking about ignorance and a lot of the times the gossip conversations that they’re having about people, I’m just not gonna do that,” Lewis added. “I’m in the business for that, I’m in the business of trying to teach what is to be a better man and get back to the kingdom.”

This Isn’t The First Spat Between Shannon Sharpe and Ray Lewis

During the height of the Colin Kaepernick protest in 2016, Lewis, who once told the former San Francisco 49ers signal caller to stick to sports and keep his social activism off the field, took a knee with several Ravens players before a game against the Jaguars in London. Lewis’ actions drew the ire of Sharpe, who pretty much called him a hypocrite for his actions.

At the time Lewis didn’t hesitate to respond.

“I dropped on two knees, both knees, so I could simply honor God in the midst of chaos,” he said.

“Sharpe goes out and tells someone why he’s so disappointed in me. First of all, I’m 42 years old with six kids. I’m a grown man, so to be disappointed in me really sparked me. Now, all of these people are going off of his soundbites of how he’s so shocked that I dropped on a knee to protest. Really? You’ve got my phone number, brotha,” he added.

It seems like maybe Lewis is still not too happy with Sharpe criticizing him for kneeling nine years ago.

Lewis And Sharpe Are All-Time Greats

Despite their differences, there’s no question that Lewis and Sharpe are two of the greatest players to ever touch the gridiron. Both are Hall of Famers who are widely considered two of the best at their respective positions of linebacker and tight end.

And while they may not agree on much anymore, they have accrued plenty of accolades to their credit.