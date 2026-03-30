‘Women’s Basketball Is More Skilled’: South Carolina Gamecocks Guard Raven Johnson Says Men’s Basketball Is Just A ‘One Man Show’

Raven Johnson should be chilling and preparing for a tough matchup against Olivia Miles and TCU for a chance to play UConn in the Final Four.

RELATED: Raven Johnson Shatters Glass Ceiling| Girl Power Highlights Iverson Classic

While Johnson hasn’t said anything to give her opponent any bulletin board material, she did appear on a podcast to drop a megabomb on basketball, claiming that the women’s game is more skilled than men’s basketball.

“If you watch the NBA it’s a one man show… if you’re watching women’s basketball you’re watching people COMPETE,” Johnson said in a recent interview on “I Am Athlete,” podcast.

This might start a war… 🍿



Raven Johnson says women’s basketball is more SKILLED than men’s basketball.



“If you watch the NBA it’s a one man show… if you’re watching women’s basketball you’re watching people COMPETE.”



Thoughts? 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lWXu3RK7h9 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 30, 2026

Johnson is Dawn Staley’s do-it-all senior leader, averaging over 10 points, about four rebounds and more than five assists a game. Her all around contributions are crucial to South carolin’s chance to capture Staley’s fourth National Championship and stop defending-champion UConn from making a mockery of the tournament once again.

“I think women’s basketball is more skilled than men’s basketball. I think so,” Johnson said. “I feel we put our blood, sweat and tears into it just like the men put theirs,” Johnson continued.

Johnson’s point is noted. There is a narrative that some carry that the women’s game is less one-on-one basketball and is more pleasing to the eyes aesthetically for basketball pursuits. That’s debatable, but we understand where Johnson is going with this.

Fans, however, had their varying opinions in response. Most were positive. then again, the post is only one hour old so give it some time.

“Opinions are like a$$hole, E’rrbody got one,” said one fan on X. “She not lyin they’re much more fundamentally sound, especially since most cannot dunk..” said another. “She aint lie. Not one lie was told. I don’t disagree,” a third fan said.

Tonight, Johnson’s play on the court will get to do the talking. Her Gamecocks teammates can flex their skills for a national audience in what some of them will be the biggest game of their lives.