Providence AD Says There’s No Unity In The Big East Community | Goes On Rant About Georgetown Snatching Ed Cooley Away

The Georgetown Hoyas are looking to rebuild their once proud basketball program. After going 13-50 the last two seasons under university legend Patrick Ewing, the school made a change, relieving the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer of his duties.

While, Ewing’s dismissal came as no surprise, the Hoyas swiftly named a replacement, and who they named as his replacement was a bit of a surprise. The Hoyas were able to lure Providence head coach Ed Cooley away from a place he’s built into a consistent winner over the past 12 seasons.

How Did Georgetown Snatch Ed Cooley?

Cooley’s record at Providence (242-153) and seven NCAA Tournament appearances have made him a highly sought-after coach. He was a hot name in Maryland’s coaching search last year after Mark Turgeon stepped down. While the Terps decided on Kevin Willard, in part due to Cooley’s trepidation about leaving, the Hoyas didn’t hesitate in getting their guy.

But not everyone is happy with how things went down, and especially with Cooley employed as a coach within the Big East conference. One of those people who questioned how the move came about is Friars athletics director Steve Napilillo, who voiced his displeasure with it to reporters on Monday after his longtime head coach left for D.C.

“I’m honest about it, and with the Big East, it was built on dignity, respect and camaraderie,” Napolillo said of the conference’s same-mindedness. “It’s not something Providence College would have ever done. When we reconfigured, we were all in together. We root for each other when we’re not playing each other and I just don’t think it’s a good look for a fellow institution.” “There was nothing legal that she [Val Ackerman] could do,” Napollilo said. “There are no legal ramifications, no guidelines. I don’t think it’s a good look for the conference.”

The aforementioned Ackerman is the commissioner of the Big East, and she reportedly knew about the Hoyas courting Cooley. But, as Napollilo stated, there are no rules against that.

'I Just Don't Think It's A Good Look' – Providence's AD Delivered A Great Rant Firing Shots At Georgetown For Hiring Ed Cooley https://t.co/D0NBor6B3F pic.twitter.com/feabfuGJiS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2023



Cooley Is First Hoyas Hire Outside Of John Thompson’s Line

Since 1972 when the late, great John Thompson took the reins on the hilltop, all coaches after him have been from his tree. They include longtime assistant Craig Esherick, Thompson’s son JT III, and Ewing.

Cooley is the outlier hire that the Hoyas brass and fans hope can change things on the hilltop.

During his introductory presser on Wednesday, Cooley had this to say about this new opportunity.

“It was going to take a very, very special place for me to leave home,” Cooley said. “Home. And it is hard. Yet — purpose. Change. Time. Purpose. “There’s a purpose for us to be here. And it’s the right time.” Georgetown President Jack DeGioia, had this to say about his new head basketball coach. “Ed’s a builder,” DeGioia said. “He builds teams. He builds the community. He understands what it means.”

Ed Cooley called up former players to the front, acknowledging their importance to the program.



Jeff Green randomly in town for Nuggets-Wizards. pic.twitter.com/1bVnyqX35J — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 22, 2023

Big East Keeps Black Coaches

Cooley has often cited the Big East for hiring Black coaches, with him at Georgetown, Shaka Smart (Marquette), Kyle Neptune (Villanova), Tony Stubblefield (DePaul), Shaheen Holloway (Seton Hall) and now Kim English, who’ll be replacing Cooley at Providence. St. John’s also had Mike Anderson until season’s end. He’s been replaced by Rick Pitino, but no other conference hires Black coaches like the Big East, and although Cooley left for an in-conference gig, he was replaced by another young rising Black coach.

Cooley is excited for the challenge, and he finished his presser with this statement:

“We’re going to win games,” Cooley said. “I promise you we’re going to win games. We’re not going to win a little — we’re going to win a lot.”

