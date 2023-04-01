Pros vs. Joes | Cam’ron Says He Can Beat Mario Chalmers One On One, Dipset Rapper Will ‘Put The House On It’

Cam’ron is very confident in his hoops ability. The Dipset rapper on his new podcast, “It Is What It Is,” said he could beat former NBA player Mario Chalmers in a game of 1on1. Is Killa Cam tripin’? Or does he have legit hoops skills?

Let’s start with the reason for this display of testosterone.

Cam and his guest, “Harlem World” rapper Ma$e, were discussing Chalmers’ recent comments that players in the NBA “don’t fear LeBron James.”

Killa and Ma$e then proceeded to diss Chalmers saying the only reason people know about him is because he played with Bron in Miami. Then they shared a laugh about Chalmers playing out his career overseas.

Then Cam dropped the challenge that he could beat Chalmers.

“I’ll tell you one thing, Mario, ain’t nobody scared to play against your ass,” Cam’ron said. “I’ll play you tonight, n-gga. Suit up, n-gga. I’ll play you tonight.”

Cam’ron said he can beat Mario chalmers 1 on 1 after Mario said nobody was scared of Lebron James 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pXnf02ZA2B — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 30, 2023

Ma$e, ever the instigator, saw an opportunity to make this blow up asked Cam to “put the house on it.”

“10-day workout, whatever you want to bet we can put the house on it. I need 10 days though. Absolutely… I could beat Chalmers,” Cam reiterated.

To be fair, Cam and Ma$e have hoops pedigrees.

Killa Cam And Ma$e Used To Ball

Cameron Giles (Killa Cam) famously played on the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics high school hoops team with Mason Betha (Ma$e). In 1992 they were part of the team that went all the way to the Public Schools Athletic Class A championship at Madison Square Garden, defeating Stephon Marbury’s Lincoln squad in the semifinals.

Killa says he was recruited by Miami, Georgetown, and Syracuse. But NCAA hoops were never in the cards. He tried junior college after earning his GED after dropping out of high school. But a weapons charge ended that path and he came back to NYC and focused on getting paid.

So, Killa and Ma$e are not novices on a court.

But Chalmers played and won a national championship at Kansas, played in the NBA for 10 years and won two titles. He continued to play professionally through this season.

Just because Chalmers isn’t a multi-time All-NBA or All-Star doesn’t mean he won’t give a civilian work on the court.

The NBA has roughly 450 players. The 15th man on any roster was at one point the best player on his high school or even college team. The idea that an “average Joe” could beat an NBA “benchwarmer” is laughable.

You Don’t Want It With Professional Ballers

Chalmers hinted as much when he quote tweeted video of Cam and Ma$e talking their noise with the caption “Run it.”

Ma$e upped the ante later in the episode saying he thinks he could take Chris Paul in a game of one on one.

“There’s a few n-ggas in the NBA we could beat. You could beat Chalmers; I could beat Chris Paul,” he declared.

Twelve-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA and nine-time All-Defense Chris Paul? The “Point God”? That’s who Ma$e is talking about?

Pipe dreams. Even at 37 and a step slow, the “Feel So Good” rapper would get beat handily.

Still, it’s fun to laugh and think about it.