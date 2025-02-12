“Prime For President!”: Deion Sanders Is Not Coaching In NFL Because “It’s a Powder Puff League,” Says One Former Star Who Sees Bigger Plans

Former All-Pro fullback Ovi Mughelli played with Deion Sanders on the Baltimore Ravens, and Mughelli recently hosted another episode of The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” with Rhett Butler. A prime topic was Coach Prime’s future and whether or not he is too old school and demanding to become an NFL coach.

RELATED: “I Don’t Like Tom Brady, Edelman, Gronk. They Can Go Somewhere”: Former NFL Star Is Rooting For Patrick Mahomes To Break The GOAT’s Super Bowl Records and

Butler pointed out how on a recent episode of the Colorado coach’s Tubi talk show, “We Got Time Today,” Sanders explained why he passed on the NFL to remain head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, who are well into gearing up for next season and will hold their third spring practice on March 11.

Prime doesn’t like the practice habits of today’s NFL players, and after being linked to both the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys’ then-vacant head coaching jobs last month, the Raiders eventually hired Pete Carroll and the Cowboys went with Brian Schottenheimer.

“I couldn’t coach pro ball,” Sanders said on his show. “I know it was cute, but I couldn’t coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it.”

“It’s powder puff football,” Mughelli, who played eight seasons in the NFL said. “I have multiple times throughout (Atlanta Falcons) practice…I watch these guys hit and I’m like, ‘That’s it?’ A five-minute period of real hitting, and that’s it?”

Mughelli continued: “Back in my day, did we not only have two-a-days, a practice in the morning and afternoon. But we also had this thing where it wasn’t just one period of full contact. The whole practice was full contact. It wasn’t just tag up. It was bring these guys to the ground. We would take these guys to the ground and tackle them. Yeah, guys got hurt sometimes, but there was no issues about tackling,”

He says the lack of physical contact in practice has led to extreme deficiencies in defensive tackling during NFL games, which is reasonable.

“You see across the NFL, the reason offenses are doing better, great. It’s not just because offenses are going five wide, but defenses aren’t practicing tackling,” Mughelli reasons. “You see all these missed tackles, and it drives you crazy.”

Deion Sanders Smart To Stay At Colorado and Finish The Job

For those reasons, Mughelli thinks Sanders is in the right place for right now.

Said Mughelli: “I feel like Deion would have an issue to turn back the clock in the NFL. I’m glad he’s staying in college because he can do amazing things to help people really grow and become better men, but in college is where it’s needed. A Lot of these college guys who ain’t play in the NFL, they’re going to have to figure out how to lead their families, communities and themselves and Deion can give them priceless knowledge that no one else can give them.”

“I do feel like there will be a spot in a year or two (in the NFL),” Mughelli said. “But I want to see Prime conquer the highest stage and go to every single stage and put his mark down because they said he can’t do it, he wasn’t good enough, but he’s good enough to do whatever he wants to do whenever he wants to do it however he wants to do it. If he sees his sons flopping out in the wind and that coach gets fired and it’s an opportunity and it makes sense; that’s the only way I see that he would leave Colorado.”

Mughelli wants Coach Prime to win a national championship at the Power Five level and then move into politics.

“Prime For President?”: Former NFL Star Thinks So

“And I think kinda like Donald Trump, Prime would be a great president. I’d love to see Prime make a presidential run. The man is so smooth, the man has a different attitude and people have shown that they want something different. For Prime to go into here and just do the right thing for the country. Let’s go Prime for president 2030, whenever the next election is,” Mughelli gushed.

RELATED: “WE MADE IT Y’ALL”: Deion Sanders’ Family Is Going Through Critical Transformation As His Kids Make Own Paths In Life

“Prime for President”?