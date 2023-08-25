“Pressure Is A Privilege” | Broncos Star QB Russell Wilson Expects To Thrive Under Pressure. Can Russ Still Cook In The Clutch?

As the Denver Broncos prepare for the 2023 NFL season all eyes will be on quarterback Russell Wilson and first-year head coach Sean Payton, who brings a winning pedigree and Super Bowl ring from his long tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

There’s no doubt the pressure will be on both Payton and Wilson, but Wilson’s big extension of five years, $245 million with $165 million guaranteed prior to last season amps the pressure up much more on Wilson, who statistically posted the worst season of his career in 2022.

Following Wednesday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson was asked a variety of questions by reporters. The former Seattle Seahawks stalwart didn’t hold back on any of his answers, especially when asked if he feels pressure, and if so, how he’ll handle it.

Wilson Said He’s Not A Runner, He Faces Things Head-On

“Do I feel pressure? No. I don’t run from it. I look forward to it. I run to it if anything,” Wilson said. “We as a team, we’re all in this together. We’re all searching for one thing, and that’s to get better every day. I’m not looking too far ahead. All the guys are trying to learn as much as we can from today’s practice and use that experience.” “Pressure is a privilege,” Wilson said. “For me personally, this will be my 12th year, every time I strap on the pads, I have a heart of gratitude and that frees my mind… I’m grateful. I’m not worried about critics, just being the best version of me.”

Wilson sounds cool, calm and collected as he always has throughout his career, but he has to be feeling some kind of pressure or anxiety, because if things go south again in Denver who knows what may happen.

He isn’t Payton’s quarterback, and while the team made a huge investment in him, they want a return on that investment. Throughout his career he’s risen in the face of adversity, but one has to wonder is he still that guy? Is that still his MO? 2023 will tell us a lot about Wilson going forward, and if the Broncos made the right move trading away a ton of draft capital to get him and dropping a huge bag on him soon thereafter.

Wilson Looking For Bounce Back Season

The Broncos went 4-11 in games Wilson started in 2022, and he wasn’t very good in any of those 15 starts. For the season he completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes for just over 3,500 yards. Wilson’s 16 touchdown passes were also a career-low, and his 11 interceptions tied for second-most in his career.

One has to believe Russ will be better this season, because how could he be any worse?