‘He’s Definitely Been A Supporter’: The Love Affair Between President Trump and Shedeur Sanders Is Prime Example Of Why Sports and Politics Don’t Mix

Shedeur Sanders has had his adamant detractors and his prominent supporters. Among them is President Donald Trump, who has been vocal about what he perceives as mistreatment by the NFL towards the Browns rookie quarterback dating back to his unfathomable drop from Top 10 prospect to the fifth round.

Sanders Thanks President Trump Again For Support After Winning NFL Debut

In his first NFL start Sanders led the Browns to their third victory of the season over the Vegas Raiders and his supporters were elated to see him meet the challenges of the moment, under immense pressure.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT,” President Trump posted on the Truth Social media platform. “Wins first game, career start, as a pro. Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!” Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Sanders made sure to thank President Trump again after he was asked about their relationship by a reporter as he prepares for his second start on Sunday against a tough San Francisco 49ers team.

“Yeah, he definitely has been a supporter, for a minute, ” Sanders said. “So I’m just thankful for him for even taking time out of his day to be able to speak and support.”

As Shedeur Sanders started dropping in the draft and the snub became a lightning rod issue transcending the world of sports, none other than President Trump himself, put out a statement on X, admonishing the draft process and the fact that Shedeur Sanders hadn’t been picked yet.

“What’s wrong with NFL owners,” the President posted. Are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur and say hello to your wonderful father”

After the President’s social post, the Browns finally took Sanders, two days later. Fast forward to Monday’s press conference. One reporter asked the press secretary, “Does the President think he deserves credit for Sanders getting picked and does he think going to the Browns is better than being undrafted?”

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt responded: “All I will say is the president put out a statement, and a few rounds later he was drafted, so I think the facts speak for themselves.”

Following his shocking draft slide which saw him go from sure-fire first-round pick to the fifth-round and 144th overall selection, Sanders was eager to show all the teams who passed on him repeatedly that they made a mistake. Speaking with the media during a whirlwind mini-camp Sanders was asked how he felt about the president’s backing during his draft slide, Sanders made sure to thank President Donald Trump and others for their overwhelming support in his time of need.

“I was truly thankful for it, including him, there were a lot of fans, people in barber shops, a lot of hairstylists, there a lot of fans you know, of me and of my craft and of my family, that was there for support. I was just thankful that I have that foundation of people that we can all come together as one.” Shedeur Sanders and President Trump Love Affair Is Why Sports Love and Political Love Is Two Different Beasts

Despite Trump’s support things haven’t been easy for Shedeur. After being ignored by upper brass and placed fourth on the depth chart, Sanders had to work his way up by practicing with guys who would probably never see a down on the field. Then without taking any first team reps all season he was thrust into the third quarter of a nasty game against desperate AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens who had already knocked starting rookie QB Dillon Gabriel out of the game.

Sanders did the best he could under the circumstances, even giving the Browns a chance to tie the game late. His 4-for-16 performance was picked apart by his haters, but optimists saw a glimpse of hope that he could perform much better if given the proper preparation.

The most polarizing player in the NFL has played just six quarters and he’s the talk of the league, with major support from the President despite the fact that much of the President’s supporters always have something negative to say about Shedeur.

It’s an odd dynamic that can’t be denied and as Shedeur gains more success in the NFL Trump will probably ride that wave and take some credit for his success.