‘Super Cringe’: Photo Of NBA Star Kevin Durant Hanging With Rap Icon Drake’s Son Adonis Triggers Fans

Kevin Durant has made a career out of trolling fans, interacting with them via his verified social media accounts and the various burner accounts he has admittedly used over the years. These days, he’s not playing the fence anymore. He’s drawing lines in the sand and coming for fans. If you’re not with him, you’re against him. Fans got a kick out of Durant’s latest post, which shows him “babysitting” rap star Drake’s son Adonis.

The post shows KD laid back in some shades and a cap, casually dressed for beach day. He has one hand behind his head, while Adonis plays with his tablet.

The caption reads: “Adonis proof reading KD’s roast for people on twitter”

Adonis proof reading KD’s roast for people on twitter pic.twitter.com/0nZx5TqLYX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 19, 2025

Fans React To Kevin Durant Hanging Out With Drake’s Son Adonis

Social media had plenty of comments about the post. Some were giving KD credit for being a “big bro” and “unc” to the rap legend’s son. Others were just looking for a moment to take another shot at the “Slim Reaper” or Drake. Seven-year-old Adonis caught some strays too. Fans had jokes.

Super cringe,” said one fan about the post “Grown niggas hanging out with lil kids,” quipped another. A third fan said, “Kid kinda look like asap rocky don’t he? “Why his son look like a white man????,” a third netizen asked.

The energy wasn’t all negative, as one fan gave KD credit for the photo, saying, “Kd lookin he know he cooked em with this one,”

“Having KD as your Uncle and babysitter is a huge flex,” exclaimed one fan on X.

Kevin Durant Took Sides With Drake In Rap Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Fans are extra so of course they have to bring the worst possible scenarios into the mix. That is what fuels the social media game these days. KD is locked in with Drake and being another big unc to Adonis. Drake is a controversial subject for plenty of people who love rap music and he’s also an iconic figure to the younger generation.

Throughout the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake rap saga, celebrities and sports figures were taking sides and the entire situation took over the rap landscape and spread into the mainstream like a full ketchup bottle that had been smacked on the backside three good times.

While some flip-flopped and rode the Kendrick Lamar train that went crazy during the Super Bowl, in April of 2024 KD made it clear who he was riding with. He took sides in the feud and showed his support with Drake after he commented on the “One Dance” hitmaker’s Instagram post where the NBA’s No 8 all-time leading scorer seemingly responded to K.Dot’s diss.

“They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy,” Drake wrote. “Real sh*t,” Durant wrote.

Kevin Durant Traded To Houston Rockets In Offseason

Durant looks very relaxed in the photo as he prepares for a new season with a new team as he searches for that career-defining championship. Durant’s trade to the Houston Rockets was a historic move. A 7-team, 13-player deal that marked largest trade in league history. Durant joined the Houston Rockets in exchange for franchise star Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and several other assets. This trade was part of a strategic move by the Rockets to bolster their roster and compete for a championship.

Durant, at 36 years old, is entering the twilight of a Hall of Fame career and is still one of the top scorers in the NBA, averaging 26.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season. NBA experts insist that his addition to an already formidable cast elevated the Rockets to contender status. The future is unclear as to what he can accomplish with his new team. He’s already had failed championship ventures in Brooklyn and Phoenix. His friendship with Drake, however, is not at question.