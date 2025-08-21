‘This Is The Rule Of Ugly…Been Around For 40 Years’: Paul Pierce Advises Hardworking Men Seeking Happiness To Date Women That Are 5 or 6 On Beauty Spectrum

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce covers many topics and issues dealing with relationships on his “After Dark” podcast with Azar Farideh. The male and female relationship dynamic is ever-evolving, but one thing remains consistent; a successful man who can provide financially will always get his pick of the litter.

RELATED: ‘Marriage Is For Old People and Poor People’: NBA Legend Paul Pierce On His Love For White Women and Why Matrimony Is For Suckers

Becoming that million-dollar man is a journey and some get there quicker than others. In a recent episode, Pierce, who has a reported net worth of $80M and can afford to indulge in any money game that is played, shares some harsh realities of life with men on the come up. Pierce tells hardworking, ambitious men building their careers to leave “pretty girls” alone and go get them a strong 5 or 6 instead.

I just want a woman genuinely for me I love.

That 1-10 shit is high school foolery.

I’m grown. I don’t live for other people’s approval. — €hiefµr $kates (@chiefurxskates) August 20, 2025

“All you men who stand up men, who go out there and put your elbow into making a woman make sure she straight. Hard working and respectable, chest up, chin out men…and you really on the grind and really got ambition. Leave these little pretty girls alone bro. They don’t put they elbow in it. I’m a keep it 100. Over there looking at ‘oh she bad. Look at her Instagram. She a nine. She a ten.’ Bro go get you a five or a six, who gonna put some elbow into it and gonna be down for you on some 100. They gonna look at you like, ‘why he with her?” Pierce preached. “Don’t worry about why I’m with her. Because she gonna do everything you aint doing. 100 percent and that’s the new wave we should be on fellas. Like man, forget all that how you look when you put your arm around her. She aint got no substance to her.”

While his advice came from a good place, not everyone was trying to hear Paul Pierce’s theory on how to get a good woman.

“Paul is a 6’6” athlete born with genetic talents that 99%+ of men do not have. He does now know what “being on the grind” is, as he has never lived it,” said one fan on X. “If you’re in the NBA and you can’t get a 10 to act right something is wrong!,” said another fan who was leery of Pierce’s advice.

He’s 100% correct. Possibly even a strong 3-4 will treat you wayyyyyyyyyy better. Peaceful, submissive woman. You might cheat on her but she’ll be there waiting when you’re done. ✅ — Patriot Cards (@PatriotCards444) August 20, 2025

Others attacked his personal history as reason to disregard Pierce’s wise words as babbling.

“Ain’t this n- unmarried and got fired for being a fool on IG live? What he gon know about a solid marriage? We should be taking advice from people in those positions not NBA players

Pierce’s words didn’t come as a shocking revelation to this netizen, who also didn’t dismiss it as absurd.

“This is called “the Rule of Ugly” and has been around for 40 years.” he wrote under the post.

Paul Pierce Lives By Different Rules Than Most Men

Pierce got some pushback from the “average” guy, who says that his money, height, celebrity and standing as an all-time great basketball player give him advantages that most men don’t have. Pierce’s advice might not work for everyone. At the same time, Pierce isn’t talking about himself probably. He’s giving advice to those “hardworking” guys he referenced. Pierce is sitting on a bag. He chills and openly hangs out with strippers. In fact, he lost his ESPN gig being on a social media live, smoking ganja with some working women.

Pierce has the mic in front of him and he’s telling the facts as he knows it. As one fan mentioned, this isn’t exactly a new theory. Men and women practice this. Besides, beauty is in the eye of the beholder so as much as society tries to force a standard of beauty on us — and then reinforce that through music, entertainment, social media and other tools of persuasion — everyone has their own standard for beauty. The perfect woman has a combination of beauty, character and moral compass that can’t be measured in a number.