“You’re Only As Good As Your Last Play”: Patrick Mahomes’ Pro Bowl Voting Disrespect Is Product Of Fans And Media Having “Short Memories”

The top 10 quarterback vote-getters for the NFL Pro Bowl include two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, and current MVP leaders Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

The glaring omission is three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. While his team has the best record in the NFL, it’s no mystery he has struggled to find his groove offensively and has been banged up, despite his late-game heroics.

Patrick Mahomes Not Among Top 10 NFL Pro Bowl Vote-Getters

The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast host Osei the Dark Secret sat down with NFL veteran Stevie Baggs to discuss Patrick Mahomes’ latest popularity setback.

Is the greatest QB of this generation being disrespected?

On the latest episode of the “Locker Room” podcast, ex-NFL linebacker Stevie Baggs said the “NFL is a league that’s based upon, you’re not as good as your last year, you’re not as good as your last game.”

“You’re only as good as your last play,” Baggs explained. “In the eyes of the people, they only celebrate you when you’re getting celebrated by the media and if you’re not one of the top pass-throwers in the league and you don’t have the most yards or most touchdowns then you don’t get the popular vote. And what have you done for me lately is how this league and the fans are.”

Mahomes is currently not in the Top 10 in voting, and he’s currently the eighth-highest vote-getter for quarterbacks in the entire league.

Mahomes is usually among the league leaders in passing categories. This season, he’s 10th in passing yardage (3, 348) behind journeymen such as Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. He’s 15th in completion percentage (66.7) and has the same TD-to-INT ratio as Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix (22-11).



With three days left to vote for the Pro Bowl Games, #Eagles RB Saquon Barkley leads all players with 126,646 votes (not including X/Twitter votes).



Here’s the top 10 at each position: pic.twitter.com/iyeHo2eT8b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2024

Mahomes Is Still Popular. Why The Low Pro Bowl Voting Total?: Stevie Bagss Says People Have Short Memories

Most teams and fans would be fawning over a quarterback who is 13-1, sporting the best record in the league. Especially a quarterback who has proved to be the best in the business, continues to win, and despite having the playoffs locked, will try to play these last three games on a severe ankle injury that needs rest.

With all of the brilliance Mahomes has already displayed, maybe fans and analysts have started taking him for granted.

"Patrick Mahomes is the Michael Jordan of the NFL."@chriscanty99 says Mahomes will call the shot on whether he suits up 👀 pic.twitter.com/KB4SsBszAz — First Take (@FirstTake) December 20, 2024

Baggs buys into the narrative that K.C. is winning all of these close games because of their defense. While he continues to win, other quarterbacks and players have been elevated above him this season. Maybe the world is starting to take Mahomes’ greatness for granted, because the early 2025 Pro Bowl voting returns support this narrative.

“People have a short memory,” Baggs, who played eight seasons in the NFL and CFL, said. “And no matter how great you’ve been historically, which [Mahomes] has been, this year they’re winning games based on that defense. They’re not winning games based on Mahomes throwing the ball down the field for 3- 400 yards a game. They’re just not. I think the fans are seeing that, and the lack of votes sort of substantiates that argument.”

Maybe Mahomes should sit these next three games out and test that theory about the team winning because of the defense. However, he’s not built like that. Mahomes will give his battered ankle a go, knowing he’s not close to 100 percent. He will probably struggle at times but come up big for his team in the end. And the defense will get the credit.