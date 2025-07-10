‘He’s Fat, He’s an Embarrassment’: Chiefs Fans Defend Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Against Phoenix Radio Host Smear Campaign

Patrick Mahomes has been taking criticism and plenty of disrespect from the NFL pundits concerning where he ranks among the game’s elite quarterbacks.

Oddly enough, entering last season Mahomes was undisputed as No. 1 and coming off back-to-back Super Bowls. He goes 15-2 with a very mid roster and loses in the Super Bowl to the Eagles. Even leading up to that loss, all season long, fans and media criticized Mahomes for not posting the gaudy numbers that we have come to expect. The aerial dominance he displayed when Eric Bieniemy was offensive coordinator, and they were obliterating the record books.

Mahomes has represented the NFL with honor and dignity and has three Super Bowl rings in five appearances. He doesn’t throw his teammates under the bus or beg for attention. He’s dating a plain Jane high school sweetheart, not the biggest op star in the world like his teammate Travis Kelce.

Phoenix Radio Host Kevin Kietzman Calls Patrick Mahomes A Fat Embarrassment

Still for some reason, anything Mahomes or his wife Brittany does, seems to tick somebody off and inspire insults.

In a recent rant, Kansas City radio host Kevin Kietzman called Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes “fat” and said he’s an “embarrassment” after a shirtless picture of Mahomes from July 4th surfaced on social media:

If @PatrickMahomes is fat, then all of us are FAT! @stevecovino & @richdavis defend the @Chiefs QB after Kevin Kietzman of @kkhasissues goes on his viral rant. Hear the full story on @foxsportsradio pic.twitter.com/rn8k0xEXJq — Covino & Rich (@CovinoandRich) July 10, 2025

“He’s fat, he’s an embarrassment. Stop the fast food, do a sit-up, do something…I don’t understand it. You can’t just run through your NFL career eating Taco Bell all the time and DoorDashing fried chicken…You’ve got a $500 million contract, it’s your job. He’s done nothing but eat and drink this offseason,” Kietzman said of Mahomes.

Rich & Covino Blast Kietzman For Calling Mahomes Fat

Fox Sports radio hosts Steve Covino and Rich Davis blasted Kietzman for being so critical of the pro quarterback’s physical appearance on their show Covino & Rich.

“Absolutely not. If he’s fat 85 percent of our audience is fat,” said Covino “He’ s not fat, he’s not fit though,” Davis chimed in “Does he need to be? In our history of great quarterbacks, were any of them ripped?,” asked Covino. “This gives the same vibe as the slob who criticizes pageant models as they walk down the run way.” “Meanhwile he’s dipping chips in salsa that he has in his belly button,” joked his co-host as they burst into laughter. “Is he ripped? Absolutely not. Is he in better shape than he was? Yes. So why not give credit where credit is due,” he continued. Added Covino: “Being a physical specimen isn’t part of the equation that makes you a pitcher like Jake Degrom or a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or a shooter like Steph Curry. Not everyone looks like DK Metcalf. Look what Andy Ruiz did to Anthon Joshua. Patrick Mahomes is one of the best in the game. I don’t even know what Kevin Kietzman looks like, but he better be Johnny Ripple Pecks, Slim Good Body if he’s throwing names and words at Patrick Mahomes like that.”

Wow. The Mahomes hate is wild It’s sure to serve as more ammo for him and the Chief, who have played in five of the last six Super Bowls.

Social Media Reats To Kevin Kietzman Patrick Mahomes Insult

Social media has been lukewarm on Mahomes lately, but he had plenty of people on social media willing to defend him in this instance.

“Mahomes has 3 rings… he can do whatever tf he wants,” said one fan

“Maybe “Josh Allen & Lamar need to Door Dash more fried chicken,” making fun of Kietzman’s comments about Mahomes’ offseason girth.

“I guess the rest of the QB’s around the NFL need to follow suit then if they want to win rings,” said a third.

Mahomes is the ultimate professional and no matter how hard he works out he can’t stop gaining a few pounds from aging, but there’s no doubt he will be focused and ready to ball come kickoff.

“How do people still not understand NFL offseasons and that alot of players enjoy themselves until camp starts,” one fan said.

The only thing “fat” about Patrick Mahomes is his bank account….,” quipped another Kansas City Chiefs fan.