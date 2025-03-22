“Our Hearts Are Broken” | Boxing Icon And Business Entrepreneur George Foreman Passes At Age 76

On Friday night the world of sports lost an icon. 1968 Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman passed away at the age of 76. Per his family, Foreman, whose epic battles with Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Evander Holyfield are the stuff of legends, slipped away peacefully surrounded by family.

The family released a statement via Foreman’s Instagram page announcing the death of the also legendary business entrepreneur.

“Our hearts are broken,” the caption read on the post. “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

The George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali fight “Rumble in The Jungle” will always be considered a pivotal event in heavyweight boxing history



Foreman Won Heavyweight Title 20 Years Apart

In his illustrious boxing career power punching Foreman went (76-5 with 68 knockouts) and he won the heavyweight title twice. His first time coming in 1973 when he defeated Joe Frazier in what became known as “The Sunshine Showdown” in Kingston, Jamaica. The fight is where legendary announcer Howard Cosell dubbed the saying, “Down goes Frazier!” after Foreman put him on the canvas six times in the first two rounds.

Foreman would go on to defend the title twice before losing to the Muhammad Ali in the legendary 1974 bout “The Rumble In The Jungle” which took place in Kinshasa, Zaire, now known as the Congo. The eighth-round knockout win by Ali was an upset and the first defeat of Foreman’s career who entered the fight as a 4-1 favorite.

In 1991, Foreman faced off against unified heavyweight (WBC, WBF and IBF) champion Evander Holyfield in what was dubbed “The Battle of the Ages,” and despite the loss Foreman still showed that he was indeed formidable.

Following a long hiatus from the ring, Foreman returned and in 1994 he shocked then heavyweight champion Michael Moorer with a stunning knockout to become the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45.

He retired for good in 1997, bringing a 30-year (1967-97) and 81-fight professional career to a close. But, it wouldn’t be the last time we’d hear from the squared circle legend.

Foreman The Entrepreneur

At the time of his epic win over Moorer, Foreman had also began to dabble in the world of entrepreneurship. The hard hitting power puncher became the face of portable double-sided electrically heated grill. The product originally known as The George Foreman Lean Mean Fat Fighting-Reducing Grilling Machine, but quickly became more commonly known as the George Foreman or Foreman grill has sold over 100 million worldwide since its inception in 1994.

He reportedly raked in a whopping $200 million from the grill, and saw profits of somewhere in the neighborhood of $4.5 million per month at the product’s peak.

Foreman’s Final Instagram Post

“30 years ago today! I started my day believing, ‘All things are possible if we only believe.’ The power of a prayer; great or small. ( Now a prayer over my Lunch) that I only have 1, helping. George Foreman.”

Now he can have as many helpings as he’d like, because he earned it and his wings.