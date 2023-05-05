Oscar De La Hoya’s Girlfriend Holly Sonders Creates Sports League For IG Models With Exposed Sportz

The world of Instagram models will soon be different as IG models will now be given the opportunity to become athletes. Holly Sonders, a golf presenter and the current girlfriend of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, has created the Exposed Sportz sports league.

“Imagine your favorite IG babes….going head to head in competition. Sweaty. Oiled up. That’s what we’re doing at Exposed Sportz,” Sonders wrote on Instagram. “Trust that we will have the HIGHEST QUALITY production for your viewing pleasure.”

Bra’s & Baseball Bats

Sonders is the ideal representative for a concept like this. As a former Golf Channel and Fox Sports personality turned Instagram star, Sonders announced her idea has a “Topless Sports League” that she has been reportedly working on for years, which “launched” in April. Sonders has been actively recruiting IG models turned athletic talent and referees for the new venture. Exposed Sports is supposed to have started filming in April, with content expected to be released later this spring.

Sonders prepared for the new wave of IG influence and content access when she started her OnlyFans subscription website in December. The page features more racy pictures than generally seen on her Instagram page. However, it unlocked the potential of blending two worlds, sports and sexy, which she believes she knows well. The initial move away from the broadcaster positions was to satisfy her entrepreneurial desires after realizing monetizing her looks can be more lucrative than traditional TV.

She revelead during an Instagram Q&A that she currently makes 20 times more from her subscription website than her salary at the Golf Channel. Can you say fire my 9-to-5?

Can’t Knock The Hustle

“[I] spent 10 years, [ages] 21 to 31, on national TV,” Sonders told The New York Post. “It was a great experience, but at some point, you kind of want to work for yourself. And the way that the world changed, especially with COVID, everybody’s just kind of doing their own thing, but the goal is always to work for yourself.”

“I’m very proud to have succeeded and worked so hard to make it to that position,” Sonders said of her broadcasting career. “And the way the world changes and has changed, it’s all digital, it’s all going to social media and you can have your own audience every single day.”

For all the tongue-in-cheek humor of her Exosed Sportz proposition, Sonders is a former athlete. The Columbus, Ohio, native also played college golf at Michigan State University, helping them win the Big Ten championship, then she started her broadcasting career after graduating.

With the viral success of other golfers turned IG vixens like Paige Spiranac, Sonders has a gold mine in her idea of combining beauty and athletics talent. With social media still dominant as the prevailing way to promote and create authentic connections, ironically, in inauthentic ways, Exposed Sportz just might be what many sports enthusiasts are looking for.