“My Throat Will Be the Heat…Will Beat The Nuggets”: OnlyFans Star Celina Powell’s Attempt To Use NBA Star Terry Rozier For Clout, “and Right Before A Game at That,” Backfires

Miami Heat star Terry Rozier has been trying to get his game on track for a 3-5 Miami Heat team that seems to be entering a rebuild phase. Rozier’s numbers are mid, averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on just 39 percent shooting. The veteran and his team need a boost early in the season to get back on track.

Ahead of the Heat’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8, adult film star, Celina Powell, who’s known for her many romps with men of sports, music and entertainment, apparently tried to personally boost Miami’s sluggish start by attempting to inspire Rozier to victory by taking to social media to insinuate that she and Rozier had a sexual encounter prior to the game.



Celina Powell Claims She Gave Miami Heat Star Terry Rozier Some Oral Inspiration Prior To Nuggets Game

In a now-deleted post, the well-traveled Powell said: “Basketball games are more fun when you f****d the player before the game gooo #2,” the OnlyFans star said in a since-deleted tweet on Nov. 7. “All I’m saying is my throat will be the Heat that will beat the Nuggets tomorrow night y’all lol,” she added.

Powell shamelessly tried to credit her oral abilities as the reason why Miami would beat Nikola Jokic’s team She also did what she has built a career on and that’s brag about her sexual exploits with various “high value” men. Nicknamed “Scary Terry,” for his terrorizing style of play on the court, Powell’s prediction became a nightmare as the Heat got blown out by double digits, 135-122.

Terry Rozier Exposed By Adult Film Star Celina Powell?

Following the loss, inevitably, fans clowned Powell and Rozier on social media. Terry became another victim of Powell’s clout-chase circus.

“Terry Rozier wild for hitting Celina Powell in 2024. And right before a game at that,” one fan said on X. “He got the talent s****d out of him?” another user asked jokingly.

Powell has been on the low lately as far as having a steady boyfriend.

Celina Powell Linked To Clay Gravesande

Back in May, Powell was linked with “Love Is Blind” contestant Clay Gravesande.

Powell shared a now-deleted video of them on Instagram where they were seen cuddling each other. However, Gravesande ended the dating rumors during his appearance on “New Rory & Mal” after he realized he was just another victim of Powell’s web.

He stated, “I was being used. She got me, she won. I went to Belize with another female actually, and then I came back, and I was gonna actually shoot some content with Celina. It was really kind of innocent, bro.”

In a May 15 Instagram post, Clayton’s mother Margarita didn’t think so and aired her son out about his first public relationship since leaving Amber “AD” Desiree at the altar in season 6 of the Netflix show. She began by addressing fans who’ve sent her inappropriate videos of her son’s new girlfriend (Powell):

“I didn’t know who CP was until everyone started sending me her YouTube information,” she wrote with a vomit emoji. “It’s very interesting that some men will lose everything thinking that the apple is good but it’s a forbidden choice (do better).”

The day prior, Celina and Clay debuted their relationship with a series of intimate videos posted to the model’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.

“I want my name dropped, meaning I want to be married,” she continued, gesturing to her ring finger as Clay shook his head no. “I’m not f—ing around with you.”

Then all of a sudden it was over.

As for Rozier, who has a net worth of about $56M, he’s not publicly claiming Powell, who has a long and well-publicized dating history.

Celina Powell Dating History: The Whistle Blower

Offset

Back in 2017, Powell claimed to be pregnant with rapper Offset’s child. She even posted a paternity test online which led to a nasty controversy because the announcement coincided with Cardi B’s pregnancy with Offset’s first child.

Powell was one of the first to blow up Cardi’s ex-husband leading to years of infidelity, allegedly, on both of their parts. The worst part about it was that Powell later admitted that it was a lie, but the damage was done.

Snoop Dogg

Powell was also linked to Snoop and accused the popular celebrity and Olympic torch bearer of cheating on his wife with her. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper denied the accusations but Powell went as far as releasing lengthy details of their relationship in her storytime video on YouTube.

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Prior to ambushing Snoop, Powell was attached to gangster-rapper turned Latin celebrity, Tekashi 6ix9ine. She later admitted to staging that relationship prior to his arrest in 2018. Then it was child star Aaron Carter.

DJ Akademiks, Bryce Hall, Drake

In 2020, Powell was reportedly involved hip-hop troublemaker DJ Akademiks after posting a picture of a car he allegedly copped for her. The following year, rumors swirled around her and TikTok star Bryce Hall and megastar Drake after alleged chats between them were leaked online. This led to a zesty and nasty social media battle them, with Drake providing her all of the attention she craved and denying any involvement.

Antonio Brown Saga

Powell has more recently been linked to former Pittsburgh wide receiver and Trump supporter Antonio Brown.

The couple had been rumored to have a situationship for several years, but Brown always shoots down any confirmation of the association, labeling her as crazy.

Back in 2022, Powell was spotted on social media wearing Antonio Brown’s Super Bowl ring that he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This led many internet personalities and fans to assume that the two had hooked up or were dating.

Powell, known for making scenes, even made a fake post claiming that she is having his baby and got a tattoo of the ex-NFL star on her face.

Brown again proceeded to clown her on social media as a crazy clout chaser.

Rozier probably isn’t losing any sleep over this, but the fact that she deleted the message implies that he wasn’t pleased with her post.

That’s the cost, however, of venturing into Powell’s web. She’s a devoted drama queen and proud groupie who admits to doing publicity stunts for clout. Just don’t be a victim of circumstance.