Now That Bronny James’ Condition Has Been Identified It’s Time To Take Pressure Off The Prince

Bronny James had the world reacting with bated breath when he collapsed during a USC men’s basketball practice. The cause of the incident has been revealed, and it comes with some good news for the firstborn of LeBron James.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated,” a James family statement released on Friday said.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the statement added. “We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

BREAKING: LeBron James’ son, Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was caused by a congenital heart defect, NOT THE MRNA VACCINE.



“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” stated a spokesperson for the LeBron James Family… pic.twitter.com/ONgVT6W9bm — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 26, 2023

Bronny Is Just A Kid

The health scare woke people up to the reality that the James family is very human. Pundits questioned Bronny’s ability amid the hype, high NIL valuation and earnings, and USC signing announcement.

Although NIL has high schoolers becoming celebrities, the spotlight on Bronny as a celebrity’s child was much brighter, and his highlights as a student at Sierra Canyon High School captivated millions. However, amid it all, Bronny is still just a kid. He likes to hang with his friends, try to sneak into clubs underage and go to Drake concerts.

The only difference is that his best friend Shareer O’Neal’s dad, Shaq, might be the DJ at the party, and Drake is close friends with his father. The pressure on Bronny and his younger brother Bryce is high, and although he will probably continue to play basketball, the world received a quick reminder that he is a kid with real-world problems.

Bron and Bronny walked out with Drake at his LA show 🔥



(via daniela_viviana/TT) pic.twitter.com/36c5AKGXOz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2023

Gratitude

A few weeks ago in July, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shared an update on its website that Bronny “has been discharged” and “he is resting.” That was the first glimmer of hope that everything would be all right. Now, the world knows Bronny’s condition is treatable, and his basketball dreams are still reachable.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James posted on Twitter when Bronny was released from the hospital. “We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone is doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” #JamesGang.”

Bronny James might become a top NBA talent, but he is just the son of Savannah and LeBron James, and they are grateful he will be OK.