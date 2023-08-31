‘I Truly Believe…I’m A Top Player’ | Former Junior World No. 1 Taylor Townsend Taking Advantage Of Her Opportunities At US Open

US Open women’s singles wild card recipient Taylor Townsend is playing great tennis right now.



On Wednesday she upset No. 19 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets 7-6 (7), 7-5 to reach the third round for the second time in her career. Townsend is also playing doubles and won her match with partner Leylah Fernandez just a couple hours after her singles win.

Townsend on 🔝!



🇺🇸 Taylor Townsend defeats 🇧🇷 Beatriz Haddad Maia. pic.twitter.com/k4yVKy944T — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2023

The former junior world No. 1 is taking nothing for granted at 27 years of age.

“This is what I train for. These type of days where I’m in the gym, I’m on the court, you’re doing the hours, like, I’m really happy the way it shows up,” Townsend said in her press availability. “Yeah, I’ve worked really hard to be in the place where I am today and be sitting in front of you guys. I never take a day for granted.”

Promising Junior Talent

Eleven years ago when Townsend won the Australian Open junior girls singles title, the prestigious Easter Bowl singles title, and the junior doubles titles at Australia, Wimbledon and the US Open, it looked like she was destined to be a multiple-time Grand Slam champion on the professional tour.

But issues between Townsend and the United States Tennis Association over her weight and fitness level derailed her momentum.

By 2015 she fell out of the top 300 in singles and was on the challenger circuit. Townsend has made a few comebacks since and reached a career-high ranking of No. 61.

In 2019 she made an inspired run to the fourth round of the singles draw at the US Open.

In 2020 she reached the US Open doubles semifinals with partner Asia Muhammad.

A New Perspective

Townsend went on maternity leave in 2021 and gave birth to a son.

Last year she reached the French Open doubles semifinal with parter Madison Keys and reached her first major doubles final at the US Open with partner Caty McNally.

Townsend and Fernandez reached the doubles final of the French Open in May and she is a career-high No. 5 in doubles.

Like so many great athletes, a life change has offered Townsend a new perspective.

“I think like being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out,” she said. “I think it’s more so, like, learning and understanding when to push. Basically to understand that most of the time, like, you want to be in control but you’re not in control, so you can control what you can, and what you can’t you got to let go. I think that’s like the basis of tennis all around. You have ups, you have downs, but it’s how you manage.” “But motherhood has given me a different perspective, more so towards the game,” Townsend added. “I really have fallen back in love not only with the sport but with the process. For the longest time I was like, I know I can, I know I can, I know I can. But really now I truly believe, like, I’m a top player. Being able to have matches like these and days like these, it shows me that I’m there. I’ve continued to say to myself, to my team, It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. I feel this in my gut and I know.”

Townsend has always had the talent. You don’t win at the junior and pro level the way she has without it. But now she has perspective and belief.

The great ones always talk about the process and the journey. That’s the part you have to love and be relentless about. If you do, the wins follow. Townsend is hoping for more wins at the year’s final major.