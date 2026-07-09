“Nolan Made Decision To Stay On The Island” | Judge Ashlee Cole, Mom Of Wells’ Friend, Denies Hindering Investigation Into College Football Player’s Tragic Death

The death of Mississippi teen football player Nolan Wells, who vanished during a boat trip with friends in nearby Horn Island a popular island about ten miles off the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has drawn national attention. So much that Wells’ family has hired prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump to represent them.

Wells reportedly disappeared after being left by the others he came to island with, only to have his body found on Monday. Word is Wells, a football player for Southwest Mississippi Community College was last seen about 3 p.m. “talking to a girl” on what is considered the north end of the island.

Police investigating video of Nolan Wells' alleged argument on Horn Island before Mississippi teen went missing https://t.co/Y6vdv9FC2m pic.twitter.com/S8zqkp49kb — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2026

Mom Of One Of Other Boys Speaks Out

Ashlee Cole is the mother of one of the other boys who traveled on the boat with Wells, and she’s also a Jackson County judge. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Cole took to social media (Facebook) to dispel the notion that her family is withholding or trying to hinder the Wells’ family’s attempt to gather information to help about Nolan’s death.

According to Cole, her son was vetted and interviewed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and “cooperated fully” with the investigation.

“He saw Nolan last at around 3 p.m. on July 4th,” she said.

“They left around 4:30 pm when the boat was taking on water and they had an issue with the bilge pump. Nolan made a decision to stay on the island and return inland later with another group of friends.”

Law enforcement is investigating a viral video that allegedly shows a fight on the 4th of July near where 18-year-old Nolan Wells' body was found, as nobody knows how he died, not even his friends 😳🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pxbHxaKyBF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 7, 2026

Video Comes Into Question And Ben Crump Speaks

Authorities are hoping a video that surfaced online can help in their investigation. In the video there seems to be what some observers are claiming is an argument going on right near the shoreline. Sheriff John Ledbetter is asking anyone with knowledge of that argument to come forward with any information to help solve this case.

Speaking on behalf of his clients, Crump the renowned civil rights lawyer, took to X to say this:

“His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth.

“We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves.”

Social Media Has Plenty To Say

The racial overtones surrounding Wells’ death has brought out the masses, and they let themselves be heard all over social media.

“He drowned, this happens all the time, especially on holiday weekends,” someone said.

“Blacks are also known for not being able to swim,” another person said.

“I wish he was alive right now so he could tell us how he died,” a person replied.

“Water is Black kryptonite,” someone quipped.

“My guess is he drowned.. Blacks, boats and water do not mix!!!!” someone else referenced.

“Those white boys killed him they should be in custody by now,” a person mentioned.

“It’s called murder. The privilege whites never get charged,” another person commented.

In the end a young and seemingly promising life was lost and that’s the sad part of this whole ordeal.