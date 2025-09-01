‘This Is Loser Behavior’ | Dallas Mavericks Fans Blast Man Who Ran Up On GM Nico Harrison While He Was Having Dinner With Family

It’s no secret that Mavericks fans are still upset with Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison for trading franchise stalwart Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February. The move sent shockwaves throughout the league, while making Mavs fans act out to the point that fans were kicked out of ensuing games and stopped from bringing any negative posters into the arena.



Fans Blame Mavs GM Nico Harrison For Luka Doncic Trade

The disdain for Harrison and Mavs ownership seemed to die down in the last couple of months following the league gifting them the No.1 overall pick which they used to draft Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg. But, while the Flagg addition is great, not everyone has gotten over the team trading Doncic, a generational star who spent the first 7.5 seasons of his NBA career in Dallas.

Mavericks fans pulled up on Nico Harrison at Twin Peaks



(h/t @NotJackKemp) pic.twitter.com/VLM29fmXrU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 31, 2025

Fan Confronts Harrison While Out To Dinner

Recently, as Harrison was having dinner with family in a Lubbock, Texas restaurant a rowdy fan approached him saying ….

“Nico what’s up man? We still hate f***** you.”

An irritated Harrison responded with this.

“We all still f*cking hate you.”

BREAKING: Cowboys trading DE Micah Parsons to Packers and agreed to a 4-year, $188M deal including $136M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero, @SlaterNFL) pic.twitter.com/4r275BvmCf — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2025

Intrusive Fan Called Out On Social Media

While many fans probably still dislike Harrison, not everyone agreed with his approach. Fans took to X to voice their opinion on the matter.

While he’s having dinner with his lady? cmon,” one fan wrote on X. “This is loser behavior and I know big man thought he had his moment, but this is embarrassing,” another posted. “This ain’t funny nor cool,” another fan added. “That’s whack af. What a loser to do that,” another said. Cowboys Joined The Party Last Week

Roughly six months after Mavs fans were dealt that huge blow, the Cowboys did all they could to one up their city mates. Last week after months and months of failed and stalled negotiations on a new contract, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did the unthinkable. The longtime owner traded the team’s best player, star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Just as Harrison attempted to justify the Doncic trade in February, citing concerns over his conditioning, lack of defensive effort, and perceived lack of leadership potential, leading to a strained relationship with management. Jones, in many ways did the same with Parsons, but his was more about an irreconcilable contract dispute and Jones believing this was the only way the team could move forward and make the entire team better.

Point blank, Jones didn’t feel that Parsons deserved the $188 million extension he received from the Packers following the trade. And Harrison and Mavs brass didn’t believe Doncic deserved the three-year, $165 million extension he signed with the Lakers in the beginning of August. It’s going to take Dallas fans some time to get over both.