Best ‘Gift You Give Your Kids Is To Heal Your Trauma’: It’s Costing Ime Udoka $32K Monthly To Keep Peace With Nia Long Following Celtics Scandal

Nia Long has been mostly silent for three years, following Ime Udoka’s alleged workplace affair with a female Celtics staffer that allegedly rocked Long’s world. The actress and current Houston Rockets coach share a son and a 13-year relationship, but were not married. The incident led to Udoka getting fired as head coach of the Celtics and Long reportedly suffered deeply in silence, as Udoka eventually rebounded with a new gig.

Long is finally addressing the situation that had social media and sports commentators at each other’s necks. She reveals that the former couple is in a “good” place today.

Nia Long Opens Up On Relationship With NBA Coach Ime Udoka

As part of an October/November 2025 cover story with ‘The Cut,’ Long reflects on her personal life, saying she and Udoka, 48, are committed to co-parenting 13-year-old son Kez. As a family, they have moved past the Rockets coach’s 2022 scandal.

The article stresses that “Nia Long Isn’t Romanticizing the Past.” According to the Hollywood veteran, she’d rather live in the moment and inspire the next generation.

“This summer, I traveled with my youngest son and my ex, Ime. We had a great time. I’ve never walked that much in my life. But it was really beautiful because we’ve had a very public journey that has found its way to peace and understanding. And there’s a lot of mutual respect that we have for each other,” Long, 54, told the publication. The most important gift you can give your kids is to heal your trauma. I don’t talk much about my personal life ’cause it’s no one’s business, but every now and then people speculate things on social media and it’s like me and Coach are good. I hope he wins. He deserves to win. He’s really great at what he does. We can have experiences with our son and make him the priority.” RELATED: Nia Long Disappointed Celtics Made Ime Udoka Situation Public And That They Haven’t Checked On Her And Kids Ime Udoka Was Fired By Celtics Then Hired By Houston Rockets

When Udoka got into the drama that turned the Celtics organization upside down, as the alleged accomplice in his mischief was the wife of a prominent executive with the franchise, it was an opportunity for assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to step in and become permanent coach by February of 2023. The Rockets hired Udoka as their head coach two months later. Mazzulla led the Boston Celtics to the championship in 2024 and the rest is history as Udoka prepares for a season with Kevin Durant as his No. 1 gunner.

As for Long and Udoka’s relationship, before parting ways in December of 2022 — nearly three months after Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for a year for allegedly having an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff — they seemed to be in a great place.

Nia Long Wanted Full Custody Of Teenage Son, Now Leaving Past Behind

It seems that prior to the fall out, Long was going easy on Udoka as far as child support was concerned. She seemed to have an understanding that the realtionship was manogomous. Once he failed to live up to his end of the bargain, Long accepted more monthly compensation as part of the road to reconcilliataion.

Long, who welcomed Kez with Udoka in 2011, originally sought full custody of their son in August 2023. After cooler heads prevailed, they reached a custody settlement and child support agreement in January 2024. Udoka, who is worth a reported $8M agreed to pay Long (worth $5M) a whopping $32,500 per month, according to court docs.

Though “there’s still healing to be done and understanding to be had,” said Long, who is also a mother to son Massi from a previous relationship.

“I’m not going to carry burdensome energy with me because that just transfers to my children and it transfers to everything else in my life. I’m proud of myself. I think we’re proud of each other as the parents of Kez, that we’re able to make this an annual thing and commit to these last sweet years of him being in grade school and high school before he goes off to college. We’re both going to be standing there watching him graduate,” she said. “I talk about my kids a lot because they take up so much space in my life and in my heart. Everything I do is for them. I’m not a perfect mother. I’ve made many mistakes … My kids have seen me go through it. But that’s the type of mother I am. If I’m pissed, everyone knows. If I’m happy, everyone knows. Protect the innocence of your children, but allow them to see the truth in every situation.”

RELATED: “F**k Ime, F**k [The Player], Let’s All Just Be Here For Nia”: Friend Of Nia Long Claims Disgruntled Celtics Player Snitched On Udoka

Udoka is now entering his third season as coach of the Rockets, who are coming off a 52-30 season that included a playoff berth. Houston opens the season on the road Oct. 21 against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder.