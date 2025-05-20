‘His Braincells Are Scrambled’: NFL Player Arrested In “Fool Around and Find Out” 255-Person Human Trafficking Ring, While Epileptic 6-Year-Old Son Is Left In Ford Pickup 

Former NFL player Adarius Taylor has been arrested. The retired linebacker was charged with felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, according to his arrest affidavit. The 34-year-old Taylor was allegedly part of a human trafficking ring titled “Fool Around and Find Out ” in which 255 people were arrested over a nine-day period in Polk County, Fla., authorities say.

NFL Player Arrested In “Fool Around and Find Out” Human Trafficking Sting Operation

On Thursday, May 8, Taylor was arrested on accusations that he solicited prostitution after responding to an online escort ad. Unfortunately, it seems Taylor fell victim to a larger sting operation.

🚨 BREAKING: Massive Florida sex sting "Fool Around and Find Out" snares 255 suspects in 9 days! Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests ex-NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor, 11 child predators, 36 undocumented immigrants, doctors, nurses, & a Red Cross exec. Taylor allegedly left his… pic.twitter.com/X9leS8m9sS — Quincy Norton (@Bear_Battleborn) May 18, 2025

“There were three components, there was a human trafficking component, a child predator component and an illegal immigration component,” PC Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference. In a redacted video shared, Taylor appears to be walking into a private room where an undercover female detective was stationed. “The undercover deputy asked if he wanted oral sex or sex first where the defendant asked for a massage,” the affidavit states. “At this point in time, the defendant left and the defendant was then taken into custody.” Taylor Left Mentally-Challenged Child With Epilepsy In Car

Stings of this nature happen all of the time. Purchasing sexual favors online can indirectly or directly link you to human trafficking which creates a much larger problem than soliciting favors. Taylor could probably get past that. However, authorities say that after Taylor was pinched, they discovered his 6-year-old child in a locked Ford F-150 parked outside the location.

And according to the affidavit, “It should be known that once the defendant was in custody he did not disclose his child was in the vehicle alone.”

What a terrible situation for Taylor and his child to be in. He clearly exhibited very poor judgement. The former NFL player who suited up for seven years with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had 97 solo tackles, 48 assists, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception.

Ex-NFLer Adarius Taylor Left 6-Year-Old Son In Car For Prostitute Meet-Up, Cops Say | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/6Jx1scbiwr — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2025

“Listen, the dude made a lot of mistakes,” sheriff Judd claimed. “He not only brought his 6-year-old child to the operation, but he left his 6-year-old child in the car when he went to do the operation.” Making matters even worse, the child, who law enforcement says is now with his mother, was described as having “mental” and medical issues, including epilepsy.

“This guy here, obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker ‘cause his brain cells are scrambled,” Judd said, while tapping a photo of Taylor. “He shouldn’t have shown up in the first place, but to leave that child, my goodness.”

Adrian Glanton Changed Last Name To Taylor In Honor Of Grandfather In 2018

The former Mr. Glanton changed his last name to Taylor while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL veteran made the switch in order to honor his late father, just as he was about to embark on a family of his own.



Former NFL player Adarius Taylor, formerly known as Adarius Gaston, got married in February of 2018 and he and his wife, Kristen, took his new last name.

“Glanton was my mother’s name and my father’s last name was Taylor,” he explained. “He passed away when I was nine. I decided a couple years ago that I would take his name before I got married.”

Sounds like a familiar tale of odd behavior by NFL players after retirement. Questions about the effects of CTE are always lurking when something like this pops up.