“Never Felt Better” | Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku Says He’s Good After Suffering Burns To Face And Arm While Lighting Fire Pit

A couple of weeks ago Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku was burned as he attempted to light the fire pit in his backyard. The unfortunate accident left the hulking hybrid pass catcher with burns to his face and arm. Although the incident happened on a Friday, it didn’t deter Njoku from playing in that weekend’s game.

Not only did Njoku play in the team’s 28-3 loss to the Ravens, he also led the team with six receptions for 46 yards. Even more amazing is how Njoku who showed up to the stadium with a mask on, was able to put on a helmet and play. When you see the extent of the burns it makes you wonder how did he do it. Since the Sept. 29 incident, Njoku has been pretty tight-lipped on what happened, or at least until Friday when he opened up on what he’s been dealing with since then.



Njoku Says He Feels Great In Spite Of The Burns

During his media session, Njoku tolls reporters this when asked how he feels.

“Never felt better.”

“First and foremost I give all the glory to God you know? When it happened my eyes were open, so I saw everything. I really should have been blinded. So luckily, I’m not. So I give all the glory to God.”

Njoku, unfortunately followed in the footsteps of a former NFL player. On July 4, 2015, current free agent defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul blew off a couple of his fingers while lighting fireworks. The good news is Njoku is back playing, just as Pierre-Paul returned and even helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl.





Njoku Using Incident To Raise Money For ABA

In wake of his being burned, Njoku wanted to help other burn victims. Now that he’s revealed his burns to the public, which helps other burn victims who may not be comfortable with doing so, Njoku is also raising money for American Burns Association. The former Miami Hurricanes star is reportedly selling T-shirts of himsel wearing the mask as he arrived to the stadium just two days after being burned. He told reporters this about that venture.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from other burns victims and nurses that have burn victims, and they were telling me how everybody feels embarrassed to show whatever. So I wanted to come forth and show myself so everyone feels a little better about themselves. End of the day, things heal.”