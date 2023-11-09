Former NBA Player Kenyon Martin Speaks Of Time He Tried To Save His Son K.J. From Humiliation On The Clout-Chasing NBA Dating Scene

Professional athletes often have the world at their feet. With the income and status that comes from being a pro, it also brings other things like women, which also can bring trouble.

Former NBA player and 2000 No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin, who enjoyed a solid NBA career, knows all about the pitfalls that come with newfound fame.

In an effort to hip his son, K.J., a 22-year-old forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, to the game, Martin keeps it real with the fourth-year pro.

That’s something Martin prides himself on, and during a recent appearance on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast, the former post presence opened up on an incident concerning his son, a teammate and a young lady from a couple years ago.

Martin, goes on to say he attempted to hip his son to the fact that he’d seen her being passed around a bit, and to watch himself.

But, with any youngster they must see for themselves, and that’s exactly what K.J. did.





Dad Knew What He Was Talking About

Speaking to the others on the podcast, Martin then says, “I tell K.J. who’s talking to a little young lady before a couple years ago,” the elder Martin said. “I just seen her around a little bit. And I tell him, ‘Listen, don’t be surprised if she’s f— one of your teammates.’”

Martin then explained that later K.J. went to the Bahamas with the team and knocked on a teammate’s hotel room door, only for the same woman to open it from inside the teammate’s room..

“They go to the Bahamas to a little preseason team retreat. He go knock on the door. Who answer the door? He hit me right away.”

Dad knew he played in the league for 14 seasons, so he’d likely seen everything. He did his best to help his son avoid the pitfalls, but he had to learn for himself.

Martin isn’t the only young player who’s probably experienced something like this. With this era full of Instagram models and young professional athletes, this likely happens a lot more than it’s actually brought to light. Unfortunately, it’s part of the game, and to have someone like Kenyon as a dad who’s been through it and seen it is a blessing because it’s something most young guys don’t have.

K.J. Enjoyed Career Year In 2022-23

Last season the younger Martin made 82 appearances for the Houston Rockets. The versatile 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds on nearly 57 percent shooting and just under 32 percent from three.

Martin, was a member of a Rockets team that finished tied for the second-worst record in the league at 22-60, and spent most nights looking to pad personal stats. Martin was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, and then traded to Philly in the deal that sent former NBA MVP James Harden to the Clippers last week.