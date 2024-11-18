‘Guess No Diddy Ain’t Reach The Mean Streets Of Chino Hills’: NBA Fines Melo Ball $100K For Getting Too Loose With His Slang In Postgame Interview

Lamelo Ball tested the temperature of Trump’s new America and quickly found out that the president might be able to say what he wants with no repercussions, but the rules of etiquette still apply for players in the NBA, a league that is probably more offended by the H-word than the N-word.

LaMelo Ball was fined $100K by the NBA for using what the league perceived as offensive and derogatory behavior towards the LBTGQIA community during a postgame interview. (Photo by Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets registered a thrilling 115-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Spectrum Center, improving their record to 5-7.

While the focus should have been on basketball, during a postgame sideline interview, Ball used a slang term that straight men use to emphasize the fact that they are heterosexual men, while discussing his squad’s successful defensive strategy on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s missed attempt at a game-winning shot.

“We loaded up – no homo. But that’s what we wanted; we put a hand up and lived with the result,” Ball said.

Many people described what Melo said as an “anti-gay” slur, but it’s still a term that is commonly used among heterosexual men.

However, Melo has to read the room better and be in touch with the audience he’s addressing and also stay away from any kind of potentially offensive language. Cursing is not suggested but acceptable. Phrases identified as anti-gay speech are a definite no-no as the NBA wasted no time addressing the situation.

On Sunday, Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations, hit Melo with a $100,000 fine. The league described the remark as “offensive and derogatory.”

The 100K fine is the highest penalty allowed under NBA rules and the league hopes the punishment is an example of the NBA’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment on and off the court.

As the controversy quickly made the social media rounds, Hornets coach Charles Lee addressed the situation during his postgame press conference.

He had to be pissed that while he struggles to get a young team to gel, he has to publicly defend the character of his star player for something stupid he said.

“As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone. Our standards and what is required of our players in the environment we create is really important to us,” Lee said. “From what I’ve seen since I’ve been around him, he loves everyone. He’s a joy to have around in the facility, and that’s not typically how he operates,” he added.

Melo also had to be asking himself why he even went there. After scoring 26 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, the Hornets star could have let his game speak for himself or offered a safer explanation.

In response to the fine, one fan said “way too serious for saying no homo”

Naturally, NBA fans on social media were split on the drama with some concerned about what language the NBA seems to accept and the language it seems to be dead against.

It wasn’t a serious situation for everybody.

“Seen that coming he should’ve said ‘no Dwight,’” said one X user, referring to former NBA player and ”Dancing With The Stars” contestant Dwight Howard, whose sexuality has been a centerpiece of social media discussions at times.

“Guess no Diddy ain’t reach the mean streets of Chino Hills” said an X user under the re-post of Melo’s comments on Shannon sharpes Burner (PARODY Account). A number of fans felt the punishment was overblown and didn’t fit the crime. Another said: “Bra been cussing and saying type sh-t in all his postgame interviews with team reporters but ‘no homo’ where they draw the line?” “So not him cussing, but no homo?” asked one fan. “Should change the NBA to SBA Soft Basketball Association,” said another X user.

Melo Ball Had Other Options Of Speech To Use

There are ways that Melo could have gotten around his dilemma. Black slang in particular gets picked up by other cultures once it’s used enough and travels around the world. Once it becomes mainstream, they put labels on how it can be used and if it can be used at all. Have to stay ahead of the slang game if you want to avoid cringy situations like this.

“Just gotta say ‘pause,’” one disappointed fan suggested. “Pause” is just another way of saying no homo but it’s more coded to avoid situations just like this.

Of course, the best solution would be to articulate the defense in a way that doesn’t compel oneself to have to defend their sexuality when discussing a basketball game.

“Yeh no homo been offensive to my community,” said one X user who was unimpressed by Melo’s humor or choice of words.

Tough spot for Melo, who is averaging 29.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.2 for the Hornets. It has sparked a discussion about NBA media training that commissioner Adam Silver will surely look into further.

Melo learned a lesson about being the face of big business. You don’t want to do anything to alienate your fan base, especially when your intentions aren’t malicious.

Lesson learned.