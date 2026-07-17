‘Been Told They Hope Our Plane Crashes On The Way Home’: Natasha Cloud Says Bettors Verbally Abuse WNBA Players and Wants Commissioner To Fight Social Media

Throughout her entire WNBA career, Chicago Sky star guard Natasha Cloud has never been afraid to speak up. Cloud, a renowned and vocal advocate for social justice, is calling on WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert and NBA commissioner Adam Silver to do more to protect players from harassment as it pertains to sports betting.

The former Maryland and St. Joseph’s floor leader who helped the Washington Mystics win its lone WNBA championship in 2019 is asking for the powers to be step in and help in the aftermath Las Vegas Aces Chelsea Gray’s incident. In the aftermath of the Aces blowout loss to the Indiana Fever, Gray aka “The Pernt Gawd,” says she received a racist message from a bettor.

Full conversation with Natasha Cloud on the abuse WNBA players receive from sports bettors. One quote that stood out:



“I’m called a bitch, I’m called a n*****, I’m called everything under the sun. I’ve been told they hope our plane crashes on the way home.” https://t.co/HQwecgLWEP pic.twitter.com/dRk0AsmTi2 — Colin Salao (@colincsalao) July 16, 2026

Gray’s post quickly became the latest example of a growing concern across professional sports, where athletes have increasingly described receiving abusive messages and threats tied to gambling outcomes. While the issue has affected leagues across the sports landscape, WNBA players have repeatedly raised concerns that league leadership has not done enough to publicly address it.

And for that Cloud is now calling on the embattled Engelbert to speak up.

“I think as one of the main faces of our league, too, it creates a dialogue that needs to be had. It puts pressure on Cathy, who we’ve been begging to step up for us in these spaces,” Cloud said, according to Front Office Sports. “Now I think it demands her to actually take some initiative and to do something about it. I don’t know what it is that she’s going to do, but I also think that simple statements of not condoning s**t is also really good for public relations as well.”

Cloud even mentioned that unfortunately since the continued growth of legalized sports betting, online threats and abuse from bettors who may have missed parlays have sort of become the norm, and that shouldn’t be the case.

GOING AT IT IN THE WINDY CITY 🫣



Natasha Cloud drains a three to give Chicago a 91-85 lead over the Sky with 1:35 left!



SEA-CHI | League Pass

Tap to watch: https://t.co/SwZmSJ1nGL pic.twitter.com/n2xB1YINvl — WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2026

Cloud Says Make The Money But Do More To Protect Players

“We got NBA players being followed out in public because of not hitting parlays,” Cloud said. “I get that it’s really great for our league. It’s great for the business that is the NBA and the WNBA, and it helps expand. But at the end of the day, your job, your first priority is on the protection of the players, the protection of your investment into your players, and the safety surrounding the players. “So for both Adam and Cathy, there still has to be dialogue around this as our leagues continue to expand and as we continue to navigate what this betting world is. ‘Cause we want to be in it, it’s great for our league, but also within it, we have to be protected as human beings when we take these jerseys off.”

Cloud is telling Englebert and Silver (NBA), they can still profit and benefit financially while also thinking of ways to prevent players from being threatened, harassed, heckled and often challenged to fights by bettors.

Fans React To Natasha Cloud Statement

Fans agree that players shouldn’t be subjected to lewd remarks, but some also feel like these things are parr of the game in all high-level sports. Especially with betting now in bed with every pro and college sport in the world.

“Do the males receive similar irrational reactions from idiot bettors? It seems as though sometimes the WNBA players are seeking similar compensation and benefits but expect different treatment. It can’t cut both ways like that,” one fan said.

“The bigger question is why is she worried about what people are saying on the internet?,” one user commented.

“lmaoo men been getting this forever stfu and take that sh*t,” a third fan barked.

“Man I enjoy sports betting I do it for fun to win some extra cash but these degenerates really f*cking everything up threatening players and their families in every sport. It’s unfortunate because this will lead to the end of prop betting, “one user c

Sky Wanted Cloud For Win Now Not Rebuild

Despite their 8-16 record, the Sky actually signed Cloud while cutting second-year guard Hailey Van Lith as they called themselves taking the “win now” approach.

Cloud’s elite playmaking (2022 WNBA assists leader) and her elite defense, which includes three All-WNBA Defensive Team selections were also attractive to the team and GM Jeff Pagliocca. More than anything Cloud was signed for her veteran leadership and willingness to help develop younger players during her solid 10-year WNBA career.