‘Her Physical Characteristics Don’t Represent Majority Of Italians’: Mural Celebrating Gold Medal-Volleyball Legend Paolo Egonu Vandalized, Her Black Skin Painted Pink

Even the highest level of achievement and patriotism doesn’t sway the hearts of racists in Italy to support accomplished Olympians of color.

Two years after Italian volleyball player Paola Egonu stepped down from the national volleyball team after racial abuse on social media overwhelmed her, she has become the target of racism once again following her leading Italy to the country’s first-ever gold medal in Paris.

Italian Volleyball Star Paola Egonu Subject Of Racism Within Her Own Country

Egonu, a 25-year-old Italian citizen, was born in Padu, Italy, to Nigerian parents, but she’s been dealing with European ignorance despite bringing her country great pride in competition.

A mural celebrating the Italian Olympic volleyball champion has become the target of “vulgar racism” after the athlete’s skin in the image was spray-painted pink.

According to reports, the mural by the street artist Laika was defaced within 24 hours of being unveiled Monday across from the Italian National Olympic Committee headquarters near the Olympic stadium in Rome.

The mural depicted Egonu in full flight, spiking a volleyball bearing the words “Stop racism, hate, xenophobia, ignorance.” The words were also erased by the vandals, who are yet to be identified.

Egonu Lost Defamation Suit Against European Parliament member Roberto Vannacci

In June, Egonu lost a defamation lawsuit against European Parliament member Roberto Vannacci, a former army general who is a member of Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League party, who had said in a best-selling book that even though Egonu was “Italian by citizenship … her physical features” did not “represent Italianness”.

Egonu Helps Paris Win First Olympic Volleyball Gold In Country’s History

After the Italian team took gold at the Paris Olympics, beating the U.S. 3-0 in the final, Vannacci couldn’t wait to spoil the moment and double down on his claim, telling Italian media outlets: “I am very happy that the Italian volleyball team won and I congratulate all the athletes, especially Paola Egonu, who is a very talented athlete.

“I have never questioned her Italian-ness,” he added, “but I want to point out again that her physical characteristics do not represent the majority of Italians.”

Vannacci, who was elected to the European Parliament in May with the backing of Italy’s far right, reiterated his view on Sunday after Egonu emerged as the top scorer in the women’s volleyball final against the USA.

Despite Vannacci’s racial attack on a gem of his country, the defacing of the mural was widely condemned by politicians and government affiliates from across the country.

Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister, said: “I want to express solidarity with Paola Egonu and the most total disdain for this serious gesture of vulgar racism.”

Italy’s tourism minister, Daniela Santanchè, also commented on X, writing: “It is sad to have to give visibility to the cowardly gesture of those who defaced the mural of the splendid Paola Egonu, but every form of racism must be denounced and fought.“

Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, responded to the vandalism on X writing:

“The act of vandalism on the work depicting Paola Egonu is simply intolerable.”

“It is an insult to a great Italian who brought the colors of our country to the top of the world and to a committed artist. It is sad to note that in 2024 there are still racists, prisoners of their own ignorance who think they can turn back the hands of history.”

Children born in Italy to foreign parents can only apply from the age of 18, which puts a target on their backs. They are immediately ostracized and demeaned because their parents weren’t born in Italy. It’s an outdated policy that creates division and a feeling of inferiority that suppresses greatness.

Simone Giannelli, a member of the Italian men’s volleyball team, said the vandals were “heartless, without dignity and without humanity”.

It’s just a shame that the racism towards Egonu has been fueled by someone in a respected position within the Italian community. To disparage her appearance because she doesn’t look like his version of an Italian and for Vannacci to keep repeating it despite her high standing and positive contributions to society just shows how corrupt and archaic the government and military in Italy remains.

This kind of blatant colorism and implication that Black features are less authentic or valued is inexcusable.

In 2022, Egonu took a break from the national team after receiving racial abuse online following Italy’s defeat to Brazil in the World Championship semifinals. “Reading those things and hearing them made me doubt myself more. And the worst one was, ‘Is she Italian?’ I was devastated,” she later said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Elly Schlein, the leader of the opposition Democratic party, said: “Racism is disgusting and must be countered.”

She continues to devote her resources and energy to fighting for a change in legislation that would grant citizenship at birth to children born in Italy to foreign parents, regardless of their parents’ citizenship. A move such as that is a step in the right direction and would also bring Italy up to date and in line with other European states.