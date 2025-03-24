‘My Body’s Just Kind Of Eating Itself’: LA Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Weighs 150 Pounds as Mysterious Stomach Illness Threatens His Season 

The LA Dodgers are riding high off of last season’s World Series win and in addition to Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani, former MVP and All-Star Mookie Betts is expected to lead them back to the promised land this season.

LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts has dropped 20 pounds from a mysterious stomach illness that threatens to sideline him for MLB Opening Day. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

RELATED: MLB Brothers Balling: Mookie Betts Is A Little Dude With Colossal Game

However, with MLB Opening Day on Thursday, Betts has been fighting a mysterious stomach illness that threatens to sideline his start to the season, which drastically changes the potency of the team.

Mysterious Illness Threatens LA Dodgers Star Mookie Betts’ Season Start

Betts met with reporters on Sunday, after he was a late scratch in an exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels. He told reporters that he’s switched medications recently, and he is improving despite persisting stomach issues that includes vomiting every time he eats solid foods. Not being able to eat means you can’t fuel up.

“I don’t think anybody really knows … My body’s just kind of eating itself, and so it’s hard to not fuel it,” Betts said. “Every time, literally, every time I fuel my body, I throw it up and I don’t know what to do about it.”

Former MVP Mookie Betts Has Dropped 20 Pounds From Unspecified Illness

In addition, Betts, who has dropped from 175 pounds to about 150 pounds in weight, tells MLBbro.com that he’s still unable to keep down solid food and his diet consists of a heavy dose of smoothies.

MLBbro.com reporter Fredo Cervantes asked Betts if he would possibly give it a go on Thursday.

“That’s a tough question just because you go out there and you play four innings. And then you kind of put your team in a deficit at that point and you don’t really want to do that. I’m already playing at 157 pounds and that’s way underweight. I’m not saying I don’t wanna do it, but in Game 1 of the season do I really want to give myself an uphill battle? Sure, if that’s what it takes, but does it logically make sense.”

What’s ailing LA Dodgers SS Mookie Betts remains a mystery. His inexplicable stomach illness has everyone, including the dynamic Betts puzzled.



He’s down in weight from 175 to 157 pounds and says he’s still not right. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 for a quick recovery for the MLBbro. @FredoCervantes pic.twitter.com/ziBBzhTjLc — MLBbro.com (@MLBbrodotcom) March 24, 2025

Mookie Betts Keeps Throwing Up His Food: Doubtful For Freeway Series MLB Opening Day

The Dodgers had planned for Betts to get some burn in the field at his shortstop position as part of the Freeway Series opener. At this point, Betts hasn’t played since March 9 and it’s unclear now if the former American League MVP will be in position to open the season on the active roster.

RELATED: Top 5 African-American Shortstops In MLB History | Mookie Betts Might Be No. 1 When It’s All Said And Done

In five seasons with the Dodgers, Betts,32, has won two World Series rings, hit .284/.372/.530 (145 OPS+) with 132 home runs and 62 stolen bases. His 27.8 Wins Above Replacement during that span, according to Baseball Reference’s calculations, is among the Top 10 in baseball. His career record of 70.3 is 102nd all-time and fifth-highest among current players.