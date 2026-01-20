‘All U Do Is Show How Proud U Are Of Wife’s White Skin’: Robert Griffin III’s MLK Day Post Sparks Media Debate Around His Social Media Narratives

Robert Griffin III has been making his bi-racial family with wife Grete and their four daughter the centerpiece of his social media engagement for some time now. His focus on race has consistently provided him with the engagement he needs to stay relevant in the media.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”



Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day 🙏🏾 #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/Wu2STaMloT — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 19, 2026

Robert Griffin III Posts MLK Day Message With Interracial Family

On MLK Day, Griffin posted a photo of his beautiful family and a caption that read:

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day 🙏🏾 #MLKDay #Family #Love #Parenting #Dad #daddysgirl #RG3 #RGIII #RobertGriffinIII #GriffinFamily #GriffinGirls

Social media reactions varied, but the onslaught of negative opinions towards RG3’s post was overwhelming, sparking debates about race and relationships, politics and the country.

People who haven’t forgotten the monkey photo he posted of Angel Reese’s NBA 2K26 cover or the way his exploitation of the Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark media-driven racial controversy infuriated MLK’s daughter Bernice back in July of 2025.

RG III Caught Heat From Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Over Angel Reese

Griffin made the initial claim that Reese “hates” Clark after the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever stars got into a wild skirmish in May of 2025. He says he got the information from people in Angel’s “circle.” However, both Reese and her mom called him out as a liar.

To which RG3 responded:

“I spoke up in support of Angel Reese against racism not to start drama,” he wrote on X. “But I won’t let anyone twist the truth just because it’s inconvenient to them. Instead of trying to check me, just tighten up your circle. “They calling me and saying you hate Caitlin Clark, not the other way around. I have zero interest in being the villain in anyone’s story. I just want to have fun, tell the truth and celebrate sports. But I won’t pretend or lie just to protect feelings.”

RELATED: ‘Tweet Another Monkey Post About Angel Reese’: Shaq Warns Robert Griffin III To Stop Trying To Damage Face Of Reebok Brand

Robert Griffin III’s 2026 MLK Day Post Sparks Debate Online

He continues to catch it from both sides of the fence. Pro-King people as well as those who prefer to distort history and the civil rights movement for their own gain went in on his latest X post on MLK Day.

“That’s funny considering all u do is show how proud u are of ur wifes white skin,” one fan said. “Serious question. Why do black athletes seriously hate black women? Every single one from the NFL-NBA have white wives or girlfriends. Are black women just unattractive? Or is there an underlying issue here?,” said another troublemaking fan. “We need a Caucasian version of that man to stand up for Caucasians….Oh wait we did…Charlie Kirk. They assassinated him.When’s his observation day?,” added another netizen suggesting Charlie Kirk and MLK’s goals were similar in nature. “So long as they don’t judge others by the color of theirs. Just because I’m white doesn’t mean I am judging you because you are black. It works both ways,” another person complained.

Fans Aren’t Embracing Robert Griffin III MLK Day Post

Others weren’t buying Griffin’s post, stating that he has already achieved King’s dream with his white wife.

Asked one social media engager:

“wtf?..You do know you’re married to a white woman right?..And that you are a black man that was able to make millions playing football?..And you were able to do both in this country..You didn’t think about any of this before you posted this comment did you?.. “As Rob Parker would say CORNBALL BROTHA!!! You build your whole identity around being in an interracial relationship,” one commenter said. “And as soon as she call him the N word he gone want us to do something about it. You on your own.” one fan warned.

A few commenters couldn’t believe the vitriol that was being spewed.

“Until recently I thought it was already here. We are going backwards fast,” they observed.

RG III can get social media in an uproar just by posting a picture of his family and giving a shoutout to the Prince of Peace. Strange times we live in. Or maybe just same times.