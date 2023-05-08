‘I Love You’ And ‘You’re My Baby’…’I. Can’t. Wait. To. Squeeze. You.’ | Women’s College Basketball Coach Steps Down Over Intimate Relationship With Player, Sending 180 Texts Over 11-Day Period

Miami of Ohio women’s basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix resigned on April 26 after university officials became aware of intimate text messages between her and a player.

180 Text Messages

Over 180 text messages over an 11-day period between Hendrix and the player reportedly were discovered by the university athletic director David Sayler during an investigation. In them, Hendrix, 38, wrote “I love you” and “You’re my baby” and told the player: “I. Can’t. Wait. To. Squeeze. You.” In total, more than 30 of the messages were intimate in nature.

At the time of her resignation, reports show, Hendrix made it seem as though her resignation from the Oxford, Ohio-based Miami University was more procedural than as a result of her relationship with a player becoming news.

“It’s pretty matter of fact. Just looking at the state of the program, with some valuable pieces jumping in the portal and obviously, we’ve been building for four years. So going into a contract year, it was really important that all the pieces stay in place,” Hendrix told The Miami Student, the university’s student newspaper. “And so when it didn’t look that way, you know, I just felt like I needed to slide over and let somebody else take the reins.”

While Hendrix’s behavior was not a violation of Title IX or the University’s Sexual Misconduct protocol, there was violation of the university’s policy on staff members pursuing or engaging in a consensual amorous relationship with any Miami undergraduate students.

“I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years,” Hendrix said in a statement. “I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks.”

Issue of Coaches Having Inappropriate Relationships Is Not New

It goes without saying that coaches can’t have intimate relationships with their players — considering the power dynamics and team chemistry along with other matters that make the situation problematic.

These types of situations are not isolated.

Tyler Summitt, son of the late legendary women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, resigned as the head coach of the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team in 2016 after he had an affair with the team’s starting point guard.

It appears that Hendrix wanted the relationship with the player to become public. In one of the text exchanges with the player, Hendrix referenced a couple who had been married for many years and added: “Doing this with you openly would be more than ideal.” In a text dated April 9, Hendrix wrote “TODAY IS THE DAYYYYYY that my girl returns to me” and then notes that “the airport will be clear of Miami WBB employees.”

Hendrix led the RedHawks to a 12-19 overall and 7-11 Mid-American Conference record this past season. During her tenure, seven players earned All-MAC honors, and 15 student athletes were named to the Academic All-MAC squad. She finished with an overall record of 35-80 and 18 conference wins in four seasons.