‘Got Extorted By His Side Chick’: NBA Fans Debate Why Mark Jackson Is Blackballed As ‘Depressed’ Former Coach Sends Message After Knicks Hire Mike Brown

Former NBA player and Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson hasn’t coached since a three-year stint (2011-14) with the team. During that time Jackson returned the team to respectability. That included back-to-back playoff appearances and the arrival of the “Splash Brothers,” the nickname he created for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

In 2014 Jackson even led the team to its first 50-win season in 20 seasons only to be fired at the conclusion of that season. Despite his success and proven track record in turning around a dormant franchise, Jackson hasn’t been able to land another coaching job in the NBA or even college. While his name has consistently been mentioned as a candidate when openings arise, Jackson hasn’t once come close to landing any of them.

Jackson’s IG Post Was Right On Time

On the day last month that the New York Knicks, a team the Queens, New York, native Jackson once starred for, introduced Mike Brown as its new head coach, Jackson went viral for his Instagram post.

The minister and motivational speaker had a lot to say, albeit indirectly, about once again being overlooked for a job.

“To whom it may concern, blessings, you’re more than qualified, your resume says you’re more than qualified, your body of work says you’re more than qualified… so it’s easy to get depressed, it’s easy to get discouraged, it’s easy to get down and have doubt and start questioning… idk who I’m talking to but you done prayed about it and asked about it, but it didn’t happen. Well it didn’t happen for a reason.”

It’s been ten years since Jackson held the only coaching job of his career, and he did an admirable job. For years now some of his former players have tried to figure out why he hasn’t gotten another shot. In fact, one of the former players has called it what it is.

Andre Iguodala Says Jackson Has Been Blackballed For Homophobia, Bringing Religion Into Locker Room

In a 2019 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Andre Iguodala, the four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP with the Warriors, mentioned that Jackson’s position on sexual orientation and his vocal stance against same-sex marriage has hurt his job opportunities. Jackson has a very rigid way of seeing our changing world and there are those who feel he overstepped his boundaries as a basketball coach by forcing religion and his personal views on life onto his team.

“One particular issue was — from what I heard — was his views on gender, or marriage, or what the bible said on your sexuality,” Iguodala said.

He believes that’s played a huge role in Jackson being overlooked ever since. Jackson has never faked jacks about his religious beliefs. He’s a devout Christian minister who would often live stream his church services to his congregation from the Warriors team facility.

Mark Jackson’s Controversial Statements About Gay NBA Player

Back in 2013, Jackson became public enemy No. 1, sort of speak, to the LGBTQ community after making some controversial comments when NBA player Jason Collins came out as gay.

“As a Christian man, I have beliefs of what’s right and what’s wrong,” Jackson said at the time … “That being said, I know Jason Collins, I know his family, and am certainly praying for them at this time.”

Iguodala gave some further insight into the situation, saying that Jackson’s views offended Warriors exec Rick Welts — who’s openly gay — and the relationship between Mark and the team plummeted from there.

Iguodala played with the Warriors and won three championships, spending one year under Jackson before the New York basketball legend was relieved of his duties and Steve Kerr finished the championship mission Jackson spear-headed.

Jackson was considered the leading candidate and the fan’s first choice to take over the Knicks coaching in 2018. He got an interview, but the team chose to go with David Fizdale, a much less controversial figure when it comes to facilitating a strong relationship with New York’s powerful, outspoken, influential and affluent LGBTQ community.

Social Media Thinks Mark Jackson Is Victim Of Efforts To Keep Him Out Of The League

Other fans offered their own reasons for why Jackson will never coach in NBA again.

“The way he’s been overlooked after putting together the foundation in Golden State needs to be studied,” said one fan. Replied another: “He ain’t being overlooked he’s being blackballed.” Some fans say it’s deeper than just basketball and religious views. “He got extorted by his side chick and had to involve the NBA and the Feds. He never getting another coaching gig,” said another fan. “The word is he pushes God and his religion too heavily on his players and it’s a turn off. Word got around the league and no front office wants to deal with that,” offered another fan.

Stephen A. Smith Vouched For Jackson

During the recent Knicks’ coaching search Jackson got huge support from former players and fellow New York native and ESPN top dog Stephen A. Smith, a diehard Knicks fan, believed he was the perfect choice.

During an episode of “First Take” back in June, Smith was very vocal about Jackson and what hiring him would mean to the city.

“He knows, feels and vibes New York…I doubt that will happen.”

Never say never, but Jackson has seemed to accept his fate. They say times have changed. Trump is in office, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that it is a very different time from when Jackson was last considered a hot coaching commodity. If they can scrub DEI from every institution from Major League Baseball to the US Government, then Jackson can surely be given another shot at a head coaching job.