“Stay Out of The … Casino and Pay Your Child Support”: Casino Dealer Details How Government Snatched $23,000 Of Gambler’s $32,000 Casino Jackpot

Blackjack is a card game that can elevate to sport depending on how much money is involved. Sometimes the outcome can be a blood sport. Especially when a night at the casino bleeds your pockets dry. A late-night gambling spree went from great to gross for a casino player who hit a jackpot for tens of thousands of dollars, but didn’t get to keep it all. No, the casino goons didn’t hit him over the head after a long night of complimentary drinking. It did involve the government though.

Casino Dealer Tiff Recounts Weird Casino Win & Loss

In a trending video with more than 170,000 views, casino dealer and Tiktok content creator Tiff Spliff (@tiffspliffky) recounts how a man who hit a crazy lick also lost about two-thirds of the money before it ever touched his hands.

“Last night, this dude sat at my table all f—— night long,” Tiff says. “At one point, he said he was down, like, $2,400. So he pulls out, hits the third one last $100. One last $100, but it was the third last $100.”

According to Tiff, the player kept reaching for “one last $100” to stay in the game.

When he finally does pull his real last $100, “he hits the … progressive.” “It’s where he has blackjack; I have blackjack. And we are suited. Everything was hearts, I think,” Tiff explains.

That means he was served an extremely rare and lucky hand.

“He gets paid … $32,000 on the s—,” she says. But the man’s celebration was short-lived.

“Tell me why—I’m talking to my supervisor later, and the motherf—– owed $23,000, $23,000 in child support, so they intercepted it,” Tiff says.

Social Media Reacts To Man’s Casino Winnings Being Taken By Government For Child Support

According to reports the man hit a rare progressive jackpot worth $32,000.

But according to witnesses, the celebration quickly ended when government officials stepped in, immediately seizing most of the money to settle more than $23,000 in unpaid child support. The viral video has inspired hundreds of reactions, as the ups and downs of gambling are an inseparable part of the billion dollar sports culture in this country.

Some commenters were quick to support the government’s move, with one saying: “He paid $23,000 in child support in one day… be proud of him.”

Others were more critical of the man’s ordeal, using common sense to chastise him for continuing to gamble with such a large debt owed.

Tiff herself admitted she felt conflicted about the situation, saying she was frustrated by him being at the casino table while he owed child support. She also added that the fact he still walked away with $9K turned her off to the situation as well.

"I don't know if I'm more mad that this man is in the casino while he owes that much money to his baby mom. Or if after his baby mom gets … paid, he still gets to keep, like $9,000," she says. "Stay out of the … casino and pay your goddamn child support."

Life Of A Degenerate Gambler Has Huge Valleys, Small Peaks

But if anybody knows how the life of a gambler is up and down, it’s Tiff. Maybe if he didn’t get that lucky hand, his kids wouldn’t have recovered $23,000 in child support for them that their gambling dad didn’t seem too eager to pay. Tiff explained that the man had been playing for hours, repeatedly pulling out “one last $100” to stay in the game. His persistence clearly paid off in this situation, as both he and the dealer drew suited blackjacks. Despite the $32,000 coming up, $23,000 of that was intercepted for his child support debt, before it touched his bank account.

How Can Government Intercept Winnings For Child Support Collection?

The government has a variety of ways to recoup overdue child support payments including wage withholding. Employers are ordered by the court to deduct support payments directly from a parent’s paycheck – up to 60% of wages can be taken in some severe cases.

There are other methods Uncle Sam uses to get his money including tax refund interceptions, property liens and in the case of this unfortunate gentleman, bank account, vehicle or asset seizure of any kind including winnings. The system is designed to aggressively pursue child support for the custodial parent, even when the other parent tries to evade paying.