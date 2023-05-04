Lizzo Was Minding Her “Fat Black Beautiful Business” And Got Body-Shamed By Former NHL Star P.K. Subban, Who Took A Shot At The Grammy Award Winner Live On ESPN

Lizzo got body-shamed again, and former NHL star P.K. Subban was the culprit delivering the shot this time.

Subban retired from the NHL in 2022 and joined ESPN’s hockey coverage as full-time analysts. He was a second round pick on Montreal Canadians organization in 2007. He played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Canadians, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils.

P.K. Subban being honored at the Nashville Predators game. Lizzo on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. (Photos: Getty Images)

Another One

Subban and his co-host were breaking down Game 1 of the Panthers-Maple Leafs playoff series. John Buccigross suggested the Maple Leafs should “pack a lunch” after losing 4-2.

Subban responded with an unwarranted shot at Lizzo.

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban said on the live broadcast.

PK Subban randomly dissing Lizzo was NOT on my bingo card for tonight😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gvc8rq7HB6 — DaCaniac (@CaniacDaBaby) May 3, 2023

Subban comment didn’t go unnoticed. He received backlash from Twitter users that suggested he was “fat-shaming” the pop star.

“I’m not surprised by the PK Subban/Lizzo comment to be honest, just disappointed. It’s also the amount of men in the comments that think it’s hilarious that’s disturbing…smh,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote, “PK Subban fixing his mouth to fat-shame Lizzo with this trashy comment below. I gotta say I’m not surprised that this man chose to dunk on a beloved Black woman for clout.”

Now I don’t talk about people’s mama’s. But I’m gagging that PK Subban on NATIONAL TV tryna shade @lizzo, and the woman that gave birth to him, is also what looks like a full figured black woman as well. The audacity. pic.twitter.com/z5ZnjmnVyn — Bonquisha Jenkins (@DeedraDream) May 3, 2023

Why Lizzo Keep Catching Strays?

The fat jokes and unwarranted comments about her appearance are nothing new for Lizzo. In 2022, comedian Aries Spears did an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” and said she looked like the “s*** emoji.”

Aries Spears says that he can’t get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music. pic.twitter.com/C2d4pbfDwl — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 27, 2022

Fans ran to her defense and clapped back at Spears for his own weight. Then, Kanye West really went off the rails in October when he described Lizzo’s weight as “demonic” because of the way the media promotes it.

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term, it’s like telemarketer callers — on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” said West on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show. He continued, “Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue – which it’s not – or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Lizzo didn’t need fans to run to her defense, because she clapped back on her own. She gave West and other people who have made comments about her weight a piece of her mind during a concert.

“I feel like everybody in America got my m**********g name in their m**********g mouth for no m********g reason,” Lizzo told the audience. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

Lizzo seemingly responds to Kanye West’s comments about her weight during Toronto show.



“I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black beautiful business.” pic.twitter.com/M4NM4ZjjAN — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 10, 2022

Lizzo is unapologetically herself, and fans love that about her. She also is no pushover and won’t hesitate to stand up for herself. So, Subban better be ready for the Lizzo clapback tour the next time she is onstage performing.

ESPN reportedly hasn’t disciplined Subban or responded to the backlash he has received over the comment.