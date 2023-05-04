Lizzo Was Minding Her “Fat Black Beautiful Business” And Got Body-Shamed By Former NHL Star P.K. Subban, Who Took A Shot At The Grammy Award Winner Live On ESPN

Lizzo got body-shamed again, and former NHL star P.K. Subban was the culprit delivering the shot this time.
Subban retired from the NHL in 2022 and joined ESPN’s hockey coverage as full-time analysts. He was a second round pick on Montreal Canadians organization in 2007. He played 13 seasons in the NHL for the Canadians, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils.
Another One
Subban and his co-host were breaking down Game 1 of the Panthers-Maple Leafs playoff series. John Buccigross suggested the Maple Leafs should “pack a lunch” after losing 4-2.
Subban responded with an unwarranted shot at Lizzo.
“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban said on the live broadcast.
Subban comment didn’t go unnoticed. He received backlash from Twitter users that suggested he was “fat-shaming” the pop star.
“I’m not surprised by the PK Subban/Lizzo comment to be honest, just disappointed. It’s also the amount of men in the comments that think it’s hilarious that’s disturbing…smh,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another user wrote, “PK Subban fixing his mouth to fat-shame Lizzo with this trashy comment below. I gotta say I’m not surprised that this man chose to dunk on a beloved Black woman for clout.”
Why Lizzo Keep Catching Strays?
The fat jokes and unwarranted comments about her appearance are nothing new for Lizzo. In 2022, comedian Aries Spears did an interview with “The Art of Dialogue” and said she looked like the “s*** emoji.”
Fans ran to her defense and clapped back at Spears for his own weight. Then, Kanye West really went off the rails in October when he described Lizzo’s weight as “demonic” because of the way the media promotes it.
“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term, it’s like telemarketer callers — on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” said West on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show.
He continued, “Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue – which it’s not – or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”
Lizzo didn’t need fans to run to her defense, because she clapped back on her own. She gave West and other people who have made comments about her weight a piece of her mind during a concert.
“I feel like everybody in America got my m**********g name in their m**********g mouth for no m********g reason,” Lizzo told the audience. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”
Lizzo is unapologetically herself, and fans love that about her. She also is no pushover and won’t hesitate to stand up for herself. So, Subban better be ready for the Lizzo clapback tour the next time she is onstage performing.
ESPN reportedly hasn’t disciplined Subban or responded to the backlash he has received over the comment.
2 thoughts on “Lizzo Was Minding Her “Fat Black Beautiful Business” And Got Body-Shamed By Former NHL Star P.K. Subban, Who Took A Shot At The Grammy Award Winner Live On ESPN”
People are ridiculous. Bullying and fat shaming is childish. I don’t take them seriously. Find something intelligent to say or make a jock that’s actually funny! He’s weird and so are the people who jumped on the band wagon.
Well when you call yourself beautiful and the beauty standard you better expect other opinions and comments. If Lizzo is so proud of her oversized gerth she should have no problem with Subban’s comments. If twitter does not like supposed “fat shaming” maybe they should think about what being overweight does to people’s health and maybe stop publishing stupid pics and vids of this overweight celeb while appearing to adore her unhealthy size. It is neithr attractive nor healthy. Ever.