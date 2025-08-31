“She’s Tough As Nails” | Indiana Fever Star Lexie Hull Is Playing With Two Black Eyes, Also Known As Raccoon Eyes 

The Indiana Fever are currently the sixth seed in the WNBA playoff race, sitting at 21-18 despite not having star guard Caitlin Clark for most of the season as she’s battled nagging injuries. The Fever also lost fan favorite Aari McDonald for the remainder of the season to a broken foot in early August. Forward Sophie Cunningham also tore her ACL on Aug. 17 ending her season.

This season the Fever have been one of the most injured teams, and earlier this week do-it-all guard Lexie Hull suffered an injury, but it hasn’t stopped her from suiting up. In the Fever’s (95-75) win over the Seattle Storm on August 26, Hull collided with Storm star Gabbie Williams, and the collision left Hull with two black eyes.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull is playing with two black eyes that she got from getting hit in the face in the previous game 😳



She’s tough! pic.twitter.com/Ftqakxb22J — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) August 30, 2025

Fever Head Coach Credits Hull’s Toughness

Speaking with reporters in the aftermath of the game and Hull’s injury, first-year Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke out.

“Every time I see her, I’m like, ‘Oh, poor Lexie,'” White said following the Fever’s shootaround on Friday. “But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie’s toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she’s tough as nails, you know. She plays all out, every possession, all the time, and sometimes the result is two black eyes, and so I smile every time I see her. And but it definitely is a picture perfect viewpoint of the toughness that she brings.”

Lexie Hull's injury update after collision 🫣



via @lexiehulll pic.twitter.com/MaLz4NYrVL — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) August 29, 2025

Hull Embracing New Look

In an attempt to reduce the swelling, Hull mentioned that she slept with a patch on her eyes, but that left her with the condition known as raccoon eyes.

“I put a patch (on the knot), slept with it, the next day, woke up and I was like, OK, the bump is almost gone, but now I have two black eyes, so that was tragic,” Hull said. “But I mean, it’s at this point that unfortunately, won’t be able to hide it, people know, so just rolling with it.”

Fans Chime In On What Happened To Hull

As with just about everything nowadays, the social media response is always wild, and Hull’s new look drew a rise from the masses.

“Hey boyfriend said, “no mayonnaise,” another fan said.

“Diddy party,” another fan quipped.

“The Waffle House basketball league,” another fan mentioned.

Long lauded for her toughness, Hull exemplifies what it means to go all out every time she touches the hardwood.