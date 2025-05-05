‘They Ain’t Running Contact Drills at The Met Gala’: LeBron James Accused Of Using “Gimmick” Knee Injury as Excuse For NBA Playoff Elimination

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion, informed his fans and friends that he would not be able to suit up for one of the entertainment world’s premier events due to his MCL injury.

“Unfortunately, because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done.”

LeBron James Eliminated In First-Round Of NBA Playoffs: Reportedly Has Sprained MCL

LeBron James’ MCL sprain has been well reported since his Game 7 elimination loss to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. James was seen limping around in video and then the reports of his injury dropped. He also, according to sources, squashed any idea that he will take a pay cut in order to allow the Lakers more flexibility with building a roster around Bron and Luka for another run next season.

James confirmed on Monday that he got hurt in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. The Lakers lost to the Timberwolves in five games. James averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks in the series.

Bron admitted that the future of the team is up in the air and didn’t make any concrete commitments about his moves.

“You don’t know what the (Lakers) roster will look like next year besides the guys that (are) locked into contracts,” James said after Game 5. “S—, I got a lot to think about myself. So I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know where I stand right now.”

Social Media Accuses LeBron James Of Hyping Injury

Fans felt little sympathy for King James’ inability to attend the gala, as the latest news regarding his injury incited some interesting reaction on social media.

“Michael Jordan played 44 minutes with the flu and dropped 38 in the Finals. You can’t make it to the Met Gala because your knee hurt two weeks ago? One is a killer. The other is a content creator.” Said one fan on X.

Some fans were accusing the 40-year-old of faking the severity of the injury as an excuse for getting eliminated, while his contemporary Steph Curry continues to advance in the playoffs after a dazzling fourth quarter performance (12 points) in a Game 7 first round elimination of the No.2 seed Houston Rockets.

“Ahahah he has to be fully committed to the gimmick now cause Steph got thru the next round. Gotta play it off as he’s actually injured and save his legacy,” said one fan, accusing LeBron of embellishing the moment.

“If Curry gets his 5th ring might as well say goodbye being the greatest player ever,” said one fan on X, making it clear that LeBron is not their GOAT.

“You’ll never stop making excuses for why Michael Jordan is greater than you, will you LeBron?” said another netizen under LeBron’s post.

“We’re so sure you picked up a injury after you just got gentleman swept,” accused another fan.

Some fans didn’t understand why a man in Bron’s elite physical condition couldn’t attend the Met Gala, despite the reported MCL sprain.

“The PR team decided you can cook up a good injury excuse narrative and address you missing a Met Gala at the same time huh? They ain’t running contact drills at the Gala,” said another fan, questioning LeBron’s motives with the post.

There are those faithful fans who offered LBJ sympathy and encouragement, telling him to never forget who he is.

“You’re the GOAT, don’t ever forget that” said one fan, echoing the sentiments of several other pro-LeBron posts.

Savannah James in Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/r8AJ6j7vNA — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) February 26, 2023

In any event, LeBron’s absence doesn’t mean the James Gang won’t be well-represented at the Met Gala. His wife, Savannah, as we known, can eat anytime she chooses and will be a formidable replacement.