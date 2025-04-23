‘Did LeBron Confront Him Like He Did With Stephen A?’: Antonio Brown Asks Why LBJ Didn’t Step To Kevin Gates For Comments About Wife Savannah

One of the underlying narratives as LeBron James took the court on Tuesday night for Game 2 of the Lakers’ opening round NBA playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, was the presence of rapper Kevin Gates and his new show pony Brittany Renner.

The rapper was sitting courtside with Renner after his recent critical comments about Savannah James, LeBron’s wife. Gates uploaded a video to Instagram criticizing Savannah for what he perceives as a lack of praise for her husband.

Antonio Brown wants to know why LeBron James didn’t step to rapper Kevin Gates for comments about Savannah like he did to Stephen A. Smith for comments about Bronny. (Getty Images/ Screenshot X @AB84)

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was back on his X game and retweeted a clip of Gates and Renner at Game 2 of the Lakers-Timberwolves series. Then he captioned it with a question that was sure to get social media buzzing

Antonio Brown Asks Why LeBron Didn’t Confront Gates Like He Did Stephen A

“Did LeBron confront him like he did Stephen A?” Brown asked.

Did LeBron confront him like he did with Stephen A? #CTESPN https://t.co/LzKhsgXDsG — AB (@AB84) April 23, 2025

Brown was throwing gas on the fire by asking why LeBron stepped to Stephen A. Smith, but not Gates, who was also sitting courtside just days after disrespectfully discussing LeBron and his wife’s relationship. One would think that is more offensive than some comments about Bronny James’ basketball failures and how LeBron’s nepotism is to blame. Brown’s question comes in the aftermath of some offensive analysis made by Gates pertaining to LeBron and Savannah’s relationship. “You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d—ed out like these white women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that. Man, you dive on the floor behind that n—a, man,” Gates said.

As he continued his extremely odd rant, Gates added that he has absolutely no desire to “trade places with someone like LeBron James.”

The “2 Phones” lyricist said he doesn’t care for how Savannah looks at her legendary husband, but in the same breath he mentioned that he does like the way “white women look at him.”

Gates then talked about how he has nothing but respect for LeBron but hates to see him dealing with what Gates has mentioned.

Kevin Gates’ Comments About Savannah Worse Than Stephen A. Smith’s Bronny Banter

In actuality, this comment is way worse than anything Stephen A. Smith has allegedly said about Bronny James. Antonio Brown is stirring up trouble, doing what he does as he chases the streaming bag, and Kevin Gates is known to speak his mind and be eccentric in daily living habits.

“RELATED: C’mon, Man, This Is The Situation You’re Putting Him In”: Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James “Could Have Called Me” About Bronny, Instead It Became Viral Drama – NewsBreak

His connection with Renner, who was a self-proclaimed gold digger and pursuer of “high value” men, has caused quite a stir on social media as the outgoing former IG model has now done a complete switch, portraying herself as a submissive woman, covering her head and promoting a “man first” way of life.

LeBron and Savannah Respond Via Social Media

LeBron struck back at Gates with his own cryptic message on social media, after Savannah quickly responded on Saturday with a Nicki Minaj video basically saying, “boy bye.”

In an Instagram post with a picture of the high school sweethearts, James was right to the point.

“’Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.’” Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it!” the post’s caption reads.

LeBron James Not Interested In Furthering Drama With Rapper Kevin Gates

Defending his family is nothing new for James who recently got into a back and forth with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over comments the legendary analyst made about Bronny James, the oldest son and Lakers teammate of LeBron. There James walked up on SAS at a game and let him know to keep his son’s name out of his mouth.

Gates responded with another shot at James.

“Sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals,” Gates proclaimed in another video on Easter, riding around with Renner.

“The Truth Hurts, But It Heals”



Kevin Gates reacts to LeBron James' reply regarding his comments about Savannah James. pic.twitter.com/3LIkmNCR9W — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 21, 2025

Gates is also a master at working social media, so pulling up to the game after he made these statements and The James family responded, is par for the course. He definitely was trying to milk the situation and also antagonize LeBron a bit.

LA Lakers Focused On An NBA Title Run With LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Gates’ presence didn’t affect King James, who was carried by Luka Doncic’s 31 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists in a 94-85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James chipped in 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a tough battle against a game Timberwolves squad led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle who combined for 52 points, but didn’t get much help from the supporting cast.

