‘Is This Really A Good Thing??’: Lakers Fans Fear LeBron James Isn’t Ready To Be Role Player In Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves’ ‘White Wave” Offense 

LeBron James is getting ready to return to the Lakers, who have thrived with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves carrying a huge bulk of the scoring. The good news is that he’s still working his way back and is questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Fourteen games into the season, the Lakers (10-4) are winning, and they’ve done it without James playing at all. Riding the backs of new franchise star Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves AKA “The White Wave” In LA.

When Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves have played together this season they have the BEST OFFENSIVE RATING IN NBA HISTORY (124.6) 💥 pic.twitter.com/eeTMltrFHS — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) November 12, 2025

LeBron James Says: “I Can Do Anything On The Floor” For LA Lakers

The Lakers have everything a team would want. Two white superstars and The GOAT at age 40, about to suit it up for one last championship run. As much as LeBron hates to admit it and as high as the reverence he’s held in as a transformative and generational superstar who has exceeded expectations as far as productivity and longevity, when you peep the gray hair and see the unavoidable wear-and-tear catching up, this run seems a bit more urgent. More serious than the Lakers runs we have seen in the past.

James says he should have no problem fitting in.

“I’m a ballplayer. The best thing about me and the way I’ve built my game over my whole life and the coaches in Little League, I’ve never had a position,” James said. “(Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra) used to always say, ‘Positionless basketball. Be positionless.’ There’s not one team, not one club in the world that I cannot fit in and play for. “I can do everything on the floor. So, whatever this team needs me to do, I can do it when I’m back to myself.”

Lakers Fans Are Conflicted About LeBron James’ Return

While most fans see Bron’s return as strengthening the team, some are leery about what his style of play and dominating presence will do to the chemistry that has developed between their two white stars.

LeBron back like he never left and now the Lakers get to run Luka + LeBron like dual processors. More spacing, smarter pace, cleaner reads. The chemistry was good… now the efficiency jumps too.

pic.twitter.com/ngHQGpidTc — Frenchy (@FrenchyBam) November 17, 2025

“Is this really a good thing??,” one fan on X asked about LeBron’s return. “The team has good chemistry, gonna take shots away from all the exciting whites.” “He better try to just fit in, none of that top of the 3pt line holding for 8+ seconds,” said another fan. “41 year old man who does nothing but stat pad to boost his fake legacy,” said one netizen who isn’t a fan of LeBron James.

Other fans predicted the very worst when James returned.

“Season is over. Chemistry gone. Deal him and be done. This is Luka team now,” suggested one fan who wanted LeBron James traded. “Lakers about to start to nose dive down the standings,” predicted another netizen. “And Luka’s points will go down and here come the L’s,” said a third person foreshadowing a Lakers collapse once LeBron returns.

Lakers Are Thriving With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves “White Wave” Leading The Team

JJ Redick knows he has a rhythm going and Luka is doing Luka, averaging nearly 35 points, nine rebounds and nine assists per game. He also leads the NBA in 40-point games. Despite shooting just 32.7 percent from three Luka leads the league in scoring (34.4 ppg) and is 17th in shots attempted, which is proof of his efficiency when it comes to getting a bucket and getting to the charity stripe.

Through 11 games played Austin Reaves is ninth in the NBA in scoring (28.3 ppg) and he’s not even in the top 25 in shots attempted. So LeBron won’t be the lead guy, but he will get his shots. Redick just has to figure out how to delicately incorporate LeBron who says he is willing to contribute in any way needed. It would be the first time in his career he was acquiescing to anyone as far as philosophy of play is concerned. Being a third option wasn’t even easy for him during the Olympics, where he couldn’t help but take over before allowing Steph Curry to close.

RELATED: ‘That boy AR TOOOO TOUGH!!’: Austin Reaves Is Dropping 50 and Getting Larry Bird Love While White Fans Argue Over His GOAT Status

“I would describe him as very adaptable,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “Not just in my time, but he’s adapted throughout his career to the system, his teammates, and what the game requires. The league has evolved. He’s evolved. That’s why he’s still in Year 23 and coming off of All-NBA season in Year 22; And again, it’s not like, you know, the playing with Luka, playing with this version of AR, it’s not like he hasn’t done that already. He did it for 2 1/2, three months last season.”

JJ Redick Expects Lakers New “Big Three: To Work It Out

Do you think Luka and AR-15 are dying with excitement that LeBron is soon returning? He can either throw off the chemistry or come in and make them title contenders for real.

“So, I don’t expect it to be perfect, but I also don’t expect it to be like, ‘Oh, these guys have never seen each other and met each other and don’t know each other’s name.’ They know what each of them bring. And it’ll be fairly positive from the get-go,” Redick predicted.