“LeBron Wants Everyday To Be His Day In The Sun Unfortunately” | Fans Oddly Attack NBA Legend For Yelling At Son Bryce’s High School Graduation 

It’s graduation season all over the country, and you better believe not everyone is gonna follow the rules of waiting to applaud once all the names have been called. That includes Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA legend LeBron James, who made sure to be heard when his younger son Bryce James had his name called at his graduation on Thursday.

James, who’s headed to Arizona to play basketball, graduated from Sierra Canyon High School, and just like any other dad, LeBron couldn’t resist the urge to be heard. LeBron hit us with his “Taco Tuesday” chant that became a thing during and after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the country. The four-time NBA champion’s outburst drew the ire of many, and they didn’t miss the opportunity to call him out for it.

LeBron James was at Bryce’s graduation and he didn’t go unnoticed 😂 pic.twitter.com/j2N8jOUGml — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) May 24, 2025

LBJ Chastised For Making Moment About Him

While there were many varying opinions about how LeBron celebrated his son’s big moment, @NFLFrascella got the party started with this:

“Typical LeBron to try to make his son’s graduation about himself, makes so much noise all eyes go on him, let your child have his moment.”

Others piggybacked those same sentiments.

Great call, always got to be the center of attention.” @SFSportsAndTech wrote.

“Typical narcissistic behavior,” @Tycoon_Sports4 spewed.

LeBron is HYPED up watching his son Bryce win the State Championship! 🔥pic.twitter.com/BRv07zpegZ — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 15, 2025

Many Agreed With LeBron’s Actions

“Gotta admit [Lebron James] is a perfect parent,” another user replied.

“Every black parent in America does this when their kids graduate sorry you dont understand culture,” another user mentioned.

“I can tell yall never had fathers in your life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another user said.

Savannah Pens Heartfelt Post To Bryce

In an Instagram post, mom didn’t miss.

“Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!!” Savannah James wrote.

“So proud of you and all the hard work you’ve done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!!”

LeBron Makes History

Not only did LeBron see his second son walk across the graduation stage, on the same day he was named to the All-NBA second team, making him at age 40 the oldest player ever to be selected to an All-NBA team.