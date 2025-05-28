“I Knew This Was 100 Percent Fake”: NBA Fans Blast LeBron James For Dancing Crazy At Family Function Just Three Weeks After Alleged MCL Sprain In Awful Playoff Elimination

LeBron James has gained a reputation for stretching the truth at times and recently he’s raised questions over his alleged knee injury after suspicious footage of the NBA legend cutting more rug than “king of tap” Savion Glover. The 40-year-old was dancing wildly at a family party and the video emerged online, immediately going viral.

LeBron James Says He Suffered MCL Sprain In Playoff Elimination Game Against Minnesota Timberwolves

Following their playoff elimination loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30, in which Anthony Edwards was getting credit for slaying another giant on his rise to face of the league, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron had suffered a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain of his left knee during the fourth quarter of the game.

ESPN reported at the time that it would take the 40-year-old, between three and five weeks to fully recover from the injury. Earliest diagnosis suggested his MCL would have healed by May 21, though it could also have taken up until June 4.

LeBron James Is Dancing At Family Event, Showing No Signs Of MCL Injury Suffered April 30th

Yet just over three weeks from the game against Minnesota, LeBron is spotted at a party reportedly over the weekend dancing on full blast, using all of his body and going hard.

While no date has been confirmed, it is highly likely that the bash was held over the weekend, with the footage first posted on Saturday May 24. It created a stir in the sports world amongst those who believe LeBron can twist the narrative to suit his image at times.

I knew this was 100% fake when it “happened” but this just confirms it https://t.co/CZ2dL77Erg — Joseph Le Sauvage (@JoesInvestments) May 27, 2025

Social Media Accuses LeBron James Of Exaggerating Injury To Save Face

LeBron continued to dance the night away, as he defies all age limitations. At 40 years old, his recovery from knee ligament damage is amazing, almost unfathomable, as is his run of dominant play. Some fans didn’t think James was being honest about the extent of his alleged MCL sprain.

‘His knee looks alright to me,’ one user pointed out on TikTok.

Another commented: ‘I thought he tore something in last game’.

‘What happened to his MCL,’ asked a third.

‘So he’s not injured anymore?’ a fourth posted.

While another concluded: ‘That knee looking real good’.

“Wait I thought you needed like 6 weeks to heal from his phantom leg injury,” added another fan.

One fan accused Bron of lying about he injury completely to garner sympathy for he and Luka Doncic’s embarrasing exit.

“I knew this was 100% fake when it “happened” but this just confirms it,” said the fan on X.

Skip Bayless Accused LeBron James Of Faking MCL Sprain

Earlier this month, veteran sports commentator and longtime LeBron critic Skip Bayless was blasted by fans for accusing the Lakers legend of ‘faking’ his MCL sprain in order to escape culpability for a terrible loss.

While the injury was presented as serious enough to force LeBron out of attending the Met Gala that he was a co-chair for, Bayless wasn’t buying what Bron was selling.

‘Another LeBron playoff flameout in Los Angeles. Followed by another leaked and planted excuse for said flameout,’ Bayless said on his podcast.

‘Yup, he and his inner circle just did it again. Rich Paul [agent], you are the all-time greatest at excuse-planting with key media members. Never seen anything like this. ‘I laughed out loud when I read the ESPN report that LeBron James has a “sprained medial collateral ligament” that will require three to five weeks of recovery. ‘A longtime NBA trainer that I know very well, immediately texted me soon after the story was posted, and he said to me in the text, “You cannot have a grade two MCL sprain and come back in a game.”

Social Media Agrees With Skip Bayless

This isn’t the first time fans have jumped on Bron’s case for this injury. When he first reported that he would miss the Met gala because of his injury, fans felt little sympathy for King James. The latest news regarding his injury incited some interesting reaction on social media.

“Michael Jordan played 44 minutes with the flu and dropped 38 in the Finals. You can’t make it to the Met Gala because your knee hurt two weeks ago? One is a killer. The other is a content creator.” Said one fan on X.

Some fans agreed with Bayless that the 40-year-old was faking the severity of the injury as an excuse for getting eliminated, while his contemporary Steph Curry continued to advance in the playoffs after a dazzling fourth quarter performance (12 points) in a Game 7 first round elimination of the No.2 seed Houston Rockets.

“Ahahah he has to be fully committed to the gimmick now cause Steph got thru the next round. Gotta play it off as he’s actually injured and save his legacy,” said one fan, accusing LeBron of embellishing the moment.

“If Curry gets his 5th ring might as well say goodbye being the greatest player ever,” said one fan on X, making it clear that LeBron is not their GOAT.

“You’ll never stop making excuses for why Michael Jordan is greater than you, will you LeBron?” said another netizen under LeBron’s post.

“We’re so sure you picked up a injury after you just got gentleman swept,” accused another fan.

It’s unlikely that at age 40 and with no performance enhancing help that you can be doing dances that require swift and heavy knee movements just a few weeks after spraining an MCL. Either Lebron James continues to be the most physically fit machine of an athlete the major pro sports have ever seen or he was exaggerating that injury. That’s for the people to decide. But don’t discount either version.