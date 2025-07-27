‘Jordan Never Cried When Someone Posted Mean Things’: LeBron James Can’t Control The NBA Anymore So He’s Coming For AI Creators

LeBron James is the center of attention in the NBA and he’s also been the subject of various rumors as it pertains to his personal life and changing relationships with various rappers.



He’s also the subject of plenty of memes and AI attacks and James is sick of it.



LeBron James Lawyers Send Cease-and-Desist Letters To AI Generators

King James’ lawyers have sent out cease-and-desist letters in an effort to have AI-generated videos of the Lakers star appearing pregnant removed from social media. According to reports, lawyers representing the basketball legend sent cease-and-desist letters to the creators of the AI tool that made the videos and a Discord community in which they were posted.

LeBron James’ legal team has issued cease-and-desist letters to people creating AI-generated videos depicting him as pregnant, leading to their Instagram accounts being banned, per https://t.co/bTF8VVt0v8



“At least three Instagram accounts that had garnered millions of views on… pic.twitter.com/kEqzFMzy2r — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2025

One particular video has LeBron James pregnant and Steph Curry being a proud dad.

Because of the current legal process, we won’t post the pictures here, although most have surely seen them and they can be easily found on-line. You can find one on PFT Commenter’s Twitter account.



The video must really bother LeBron and his team because according to 404 Media:

“The creators of an AI tool and Discord community that allowed people to create AI videos of NBA stars says that it got a cease-and-desist letter from lawyers representing LeBron James,”

“This marks one of the first known times that a high-profile celebrity has threatened legal action against an AI company for enabling the creation of nonconsensual AI imagery of their likeness. It is also one of the first times we’ve seen a celebrity take legal action against a type of nonconsensual but not strictly sexual type of AI-generated content, which is rampant on Instagram and other social media” The report states that “at least three Instagram accounts that had garnered millions of views on nonconsensual AI videos of the four-time NBA champion have been deleted by Instagram.”

Social media had plenty of comments and some were no favorable for James, who wants to be credited as a better player and bigger icon than MJ.

“Jordan never cried like a bitch when someone posted mean things about him he made them pay on the court what a clown,” said one fan.

Jordan never cried like a bitch when someone posted mean things about him he made them pay on the court what a clown — GPM⛩️AGA⛩️ILITIA (@GPM316) July 24, 2025

With LeBron James gearing up for his 23rd season, he’s doing his usual maintenance and protection of his legacy. Most of these AI videos are for kicks and to inspire engagement but LeBron is trying to make sure he’s not the target of these videos, especially those of a sexual nature.