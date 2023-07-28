LeBron James And The Family Want The World To Know “We Feel Your Love” After Bronny’s Shocking Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James addressed the world for the outpouring of love and well wishes he and his family received after his son Bronny James’ cardiac arrest sent him to the ICU.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James posted Thursday on Twitter. “We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone is doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James, the star firstborn son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at USC. Bronny is reportedly now in stable condition and no longer in the hospital. Sudden cardiac arrest is the sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Feeling The Love

The 18-year-old is one of the newest players on the USC Trojan roster and one of the hottest prospects of the NIL era. Bronny was also a McDonald’s All-American during his senior year in high school.

Reaction from sports personalities was immediate, and the support flowed.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin tweeted, “here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

In January, the 25-year-old Bills safety suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2., leading to a nine-day hospital stay in Buffalo. In April, he revealed that a blow to the chest caused his heart to stop; the condition is known as commotio cordis.

Hamlin collapsed on the field and subsequently spent time in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital. The world showed intense support for Hamlin during that time, placing him at the forefront of being more conscious of player safety.

What Happened?

For Bronny, the news hit the world suddenly and hard.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” a James family spokesperson said to TMZ.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the spokesman continued.

There are still no details on what happened to Bronny during the practice, but as the world watches the promising basketball star, more attention will be placed on his health, not just his athletic value.