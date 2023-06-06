LeBron And Kyrie Are Mad Nobody’s Talking About Them, So They Planted A Story About Wanting To Team Up

Dallas Mavericks free agent Kyrie Irving has reached out to LeBron James to gauge his interest in playing in Dallas next season, according to reports. This is just two players who are bored that they aren’t being talked about deciding to do something about it.

Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023

NBA “News Breakers” Are Like PR Firms

When a tweet is sent by Shams Charania, one the NBA’s premiere “news breakers,” it causes a certain ripple effect all across social media, digital media, and linear television.

NBA fans retweet, comment, like and share across all platforms. Then the beat reporters that cover the teams of the players in question start digging and they write a piece or two. Then the talking heads shows make at least a segment, sometimes more out of the “news.”

But nothing is really happening here, besides LeBron and Kyrie wanting to drum up news about themselves and attempt to force their respective teams’ hands.

It is widely known that Charania is plugged into Klutch Sports, the agency founded and run by Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron.

It’s not difficult to make the connection here. Why do Kyrie and LeBron want this information out right now?

Irving wanted a long-term deal last summer from the Brooklyn Nets, who were reluctant to sign him given the All-Star’s unreliability. Once they were at an impasse Irving threatened to opt out of the last year of his deal and become a free agent. The Nets called his bluff and told him he’s free to explore possible sign-and-trade scenarios.

There was always a possibility that a team could talk themselves into acquiring Irving, but when that didn’t happen he opted into the last year of his deal.

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to making headlines, from his game-winning shot in Game 7 of 2016 NBA Finals to his post deemed anti-Semitic that some people wanted to see him canceled over in November 2022.https://t.co/IJ7U3seQb5 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) January 22, 2023

The season was barely two months old before Irving found himself engulfed in yet another controversy, this time about the promotion of a film with anti-Semitic messaging.

By February both parties were sick of each other and Irving demanded a trade. He wound up in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic. The Mavericks flamed out at the end of the regular season and didn’t even qualify for the play-in in the Western Conference.

LeBron And Kyrie Exerting Pressure Through A Familiar Playbook

Since the playoffs began Irving was seen a few times courtside in Los Angeles. Many NBA stars are in L.A. during their offseason, so by itself its no big deal. But given Irving and LeBron’s history and relationship, alarm bells went off.

Add in the fact that after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals LeBron’s end-of-season comments he implied retirement might be an option.

“I’m simply not sure if I’ll be back in the fall when the season begins,” James told Bleacher Report. “I have a lot to think about.”

LeBron is under contract next season and has a $50 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He has made it clear that he wants to play with his son Bronny, who would be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

This Is Part Of Another Well-Constructed LeBron James Plan?

Nothing that comes out about LeBron directly or indirectly is done by accident. It is all part of a coordinated plan on his part.

He wants to compete for another championship and he realizes the Lakers need more. This is his way of applying pressure so he can have plausible deniability about being a “shadow GM.”

LeBron wanted Irving last summer and that didn’t happen. The Lakers say they have no interest in acquiring Irving this summer despite being able to open up about $35 million in cap space.

Acquiring Irving would likely require a sign-and-trade because he would not take a discount and wants to earn $47 million per year. All of that plus the new tax aprons in the collective bargaining agreement make it unlikely Irving lands in L.A. Hence the “Hey, Bron would you come to Dallas?” scuttlebutt.

Both players want exactly what they want on their terms, which means it’s not going to happen. But they are exerting their leverage through a familiar playbook.