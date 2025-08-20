‘Young People Of Color See Themselves In This Sport’: Lauryn Hill, LIV Golf and CRP Group Join Mission Of Wendell Haskins’ Original Tee Golf

The legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill is collaborating with LIV Golf and CPR Group to announce a contribution to Original Tee Golf, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking barriers and expanding access to golf for young people of color. Original Tee Golf’s mission is to nurture the next generation of golfers by providing structured instruction, mentorship, competitive opportunities and financial support for elite Black athletes pursuing golf at the highest levels. The contribution will help amplify OTG’s transformative work and extend its reach to more youth across the country.

“Golf is a game that inspires discipline and focus,” said Hill, the multiple Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, record producer and actress. “It’s a practice and a space of possibility. By supporting Original Tee Golf, we are helping to ensure that young people of color see themselves in this sport and know that they belong at every level of any game.”

Fugees Legend Lauryn Hill Joins Original Golf Tee

OTG, based in New Jersey, is committed to expanding access to the sport of golf, particularly for inner-city and underrepresented youth. Its efforts support:

Youth Instruction Programs offering coaching, swing analysis, and etiquette education.

Development Camps and Clinics to accelerate skill growth and competitive readiness.

Mentorship and Life Skills Training to guide youth on college recruitment, leadership, and personal development.

Competitive Exposure through tournaments and events that showcase talent.

Elite Athlete Funding to provide financial support for Black golfers striving for collegiate, amateur, and professional success.

At the center of OTG’s impact is the Original Tee Golf Classic, the organization’s annual flagship event. The Classic gives youth predominantly from underserved communities free access to top-tier instruction, mentorship, and exposure to opportunities within the sport, creating a lasting and transformative experience.

The Original Tee Golf Classic

Situated in the mountains of Hamburg, New Jersey, Wild Turkey Crystal Springs Golf Resort served as the setting of the annual Original Tee Golf Classic — celebrating its 24th-year anniversary two years ago. Golfers and lovers of the game gathered for a day of fun, fellowship, and philanthropy with founder Wendell Haskins, a Hampton University graduate and honoree MLB legend Gary Sheffield at the helm of the event.

Lauryn Hill’s presence is proof that the diversity-driven event continues to rise in stature and importance. The Original Tee Golf Classic is a diverse group of golf enthusiasts, business executives, celebrities, and influencers who come together for a competitive golf tournament, professional instruction, nine-hole youth competition, and spectator activities.

The OTGC is a premier celebrity/amateur tournament created to celebrate the African American golf enthusiast and pay homage to pioneers in the game of golf. Its vision is to bring together a culturally diverse mix of urban professionals to an exciting tournament reflecting their lifestyle preferences. This event draws golf enthusiasts from across the country, representing leaders in business, finance, entertainment, sports, and technology.

Wendell Haskins (left) sitting with MLB Legend and 2023 Original Tee Golf Classic True Original Award recipient Gary Sheffield (right).

The contribution to OTG seeks to help expand access to golf for youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity; support pathways for young golfers of color to advance to college, amateur circuits and professional competition; provide financial resources to elite Black golfers; and strengthen communities through mentorship, education and character development fostered by the game of golf.

“This contribution allows us to reach more youth and provide them with the tools, training, and mentorship they need to succeed on and off the course,” said Haskins, President and Founder of OTG. “Together, we are building pathways for excellence and representation in golf.”

