‘He Was Knocking On My Door But I Didn’t Answer’: Slain Harlem Hoops Legend Lamont “Tip Dog” Thornton’s Family and Neighborhood Failed Him

Tragedy has struck the NYC basketball community as Harlem hoops legend Lamont “Tip Dog” Thornton was reportedly stabbed to death by his son inside their NYCHA apartment, police said Wednesday, inspiring emotional condolences from fans and friends. Thornton, 58, was reportedly inside the eighth-floor apartment in NYCHA’s Rangel Houses in Washington Heights when his 24-year-old son Lamont Oliphant stabbed him in the neck about 11:45 p.m. on July 20, cops said. The single stab wound severed his artery.

Ruckers Hoops Legend Lamont “Tip Dog” Thornton Was Stabbed In Neck By Son

The beloved hoopster jetted out of his apartment and fled the building, “leaving an extensive trail of blood from the unit, down the hallway to the elevator, through the lobby and to the sidewalk, where he ultimately collapsed,” prosecutors said during the son’s initial arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Lamont Oliphant is arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday. (Barry Williams/ New York Daily News)

By the time officers arrived they found Thornton passed out on the sidewalk outside the building on Harlem River Drive near Frederick Douglass Blvd.The bloody scene has rocked the projects.

“I came home and there was blood on the floor, blood smeared on my door, there was blood everywhere,” said Wilton George, 40, a security guard who lives next door to the victim. There were cops everywhere.”

Neighbors Wouldn’t Open Door For Dying Thornton

Medics reportedly rushed Thornton to Harlem Hospital, where he was placed in a medically induced coma, while undergoing hours of emergency surgery. Thornton hung onto life for almost two weeks before succumbing to his injuries.

“There was blood on the elevator door and the buttons. It was a crazy scene,” George added. “I never seen anything like it. He was obviously going door to door looking for help.”

Another neighbor, Ana Montana, 75 said Thornton tried to get her to open her door, but she left him to die out of fear.

“He said that I knew him and that he was bleeding,” she told reporters. But she didn’t open the door out of fear for her safety. “I heard some arguing and then later he was knocking on my door but I didn’t answer it,” said Montana, who has lived in the building for 40 years. “I don’t open my door for nobody. I got shot years ago, so I learned my lesson. In the morning when I got up, my door was covered in blood.” Thornton’s Son Charged With Murder

His son was initially charged with attempted murder but arraigned on upgraded murder charges Wednesday morning in the wake of Thornton’s death.

Thornton, a former Benjamin Franklin High School graduate, was a blacktop legend at the famed Rucker Park in the golden era 1980s. Thornton was one of the street legends who dazzled, devastated and entertained thousands of fans at Harlem courts with his basketball prowess. He displayed a supreme handle and played with other streetball legends such as Richie “The Animal” Adams and James “Pookie” Wilson, before taking his street skills and bringing them to Jacksonville Baptist College. He eventually became point guard for the University of New Orleans (1987 and 1989.)

The hood legend never played professionally and was very active as a counselor at Volunteers America among other organizations, according to a 2012 video clip. In the video, he introduces his then-12-year-old son Lamont, who he calls “Lil’ Tip.”

“Right now its all about the future, man,” Thornton said, talking about the importance of caring for young people while steering them away from crime and violence. “If you ever played basketball, you have to give back to the kids. Because back in the day, guys gave back to me so I’m trying to do the same thing.”

Fans of the Rucker Park hoops culture and family were crushed by reports of Thorton’s demise.

“I’m crushed to learn that one of my childhood basketball idols has passed away,” fan Bruns Parks wrote on Facebook. “Can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched him play. One of the most underrated point guards in the rich NYC basketball history. Inventor of so many moves, just ridiculous!!” “RIP Top DOG,” said another fan, who claimed to grow up in Harlem.

Where Did Cops Arrest Oliphant?

Cops were able to take Oliphant into custody approximately 90 minutes after the attack. The vicious son approached cops outside the building saying he needed help getting back into his apartment. After giving officers the apartment number, the police realized that it was the same location where the bloody trail started at. Oliphant allegedly had a knife in his hand and blood on his leg when he approached the officers and was immediately taken into custody, prosecutors said.

One would think that there were some mental health issues as he was arraigned on July 21 and ordered held on $100,000 bail in Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward, according to Department of Correction records. On Wednesday, he was indicted on second-degree murder charges and held without bail.

Lamont Oliphant reportedly stabbed his hoops legend father, “Tip Dog” Thornton with a knife in the neck causing fatal injuries inside The Rangel Houses in Washington Heights. (Getty Images)

Hundreds Come To Harlem To Celebrate Legacy Of Tip Dog

Hundreds of folks crammed into the Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. near 139th St. on Monday to attend a balloon release vigil for the community hero and hoops pioneer. His daughter Simone and brother Mike “Boogie” Thornton were among the crowd.

“Me and my brother, we were like peanut butter and jelly. “I’m dealing with it,” Boogie said about the family tragedy, “But it hasn’t hit me yet.”