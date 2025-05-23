‘Lazy ASF No Type Of Hustle or Brain’: NFL Star Lamar Jackson Hints at His Frustration With Family and Friends Wanting “Hand Outs” From His $300M Fortune

In his seven-year career, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has defied odds to accrue two NFL MVP awards, four Pro Bowls and three All-Pro nods, all before turning 30. Jackson has long been considered the most lethal weapon in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson Signed $260M NFL Contract In 2023

Like any mega star at the quarterback position, Jackson’s success has contributed to an expanding empire. In 2023, Jackson signed a whopping five-year/$260M contract, which includes $185M guaranteed scratch. Yes, he changed the life of himself and family, but with more money comes more people expecting to get a piece of the riches you’ve earned. it happens in most families, where someone has ascended to wealthy status as the major breadwinner.

Athletes always talk about how they had to cut some family off or start telling people, “no” because the requests just get bigger and more often. Jackson, who is coming off his acting debut as a New Jersey drug cartel enforcer back in the 80s on rapper 50 Cent’s hit series “Power Nook: Raising Kanan,” had some eyebrows raised with a recent Instagram post.

The All-Pro quarterback, who also secured a $72.5M signing bonus with his new contract, wrote a scathing message on his Instagram story, pointing to those who only want to live off his money

Lamar Jackson With Scathing Post For People Who Want What He Worked For

“The things YOU work for mfs who never worked or did a thing in life want a piece of it,” Jackson stated. Then he made it easy for his followers to determine that he was referring to family and/or close friends, writing, “Having they hand out and mouth open. Lazy asf no type of hustle or brain.”

Jackson is involved in charity work for those who truly need it. He has The Forever Dreamers Foundation. LJ8 founded the organization in 2018 to serve as a beacon of hope in our communities. They aim to kill the stigma surrounding mental health and inspire the next generation through their motto “Never Stop Dreaming.” Jackson gives scholarships, offers skill-building training, and even hosts football training workshops.

Is Lamar Jackson Venting About Family & Friends Asking For Money?

Jackson uses his foundation as a platform for change, but he clearly doesn’t want to be playing human ATM for people who are supposed to be supporting him and loving him unconditionally. Not sure what’s going on behind the scenes with Jackson and he never specifically accused anyone of this. However, for him to go to social media and post about it, indicates he’s frustrated with something that involves money and people within his circle.

Lamar Jackson signing a deal to give his family generational wealth, five years after he sat in the green room with his mom, watching the picks go by as he fell in the draft….hard not to get emotional. What a player. What a story. pic.twitter.com/C7olaL9bwy — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 27, 2023

LJ8 IS Hunting A Contract Extension Worth More Than $350M

What we do know is that Jackson was the highest-paid QB in the league until a few other quarterbacks eclipsed him, but that’s how the NFL market works. He will be up for a new contract soon, as his salary balloons to $74.5M in 2026. The salaries keep rising, but the money isn’t endless for the players. And lazy family members make for broke bread winners. Juggling all of these requests is probably tough for Jackson but at least he’s in a position to help.